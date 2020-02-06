McPherson Auction wins Ranch Rodeo…again
Ranch Rodeo Results:
1st: McPherson Auction: Team Members: Marty McPherson, Piedmont, SD-Tanner McInerney, Alzada, MT- Brent McInerney, Alzada, MT- Clint Nelson, Philip, SD
2nd: Promiseland Livestock: Justin Steinke, Colome, SD- Todd Drueke, West Point, NE- Ty Kenner, Woodlake, NE- Brett Phipps, Mullen, NE
3rd: Lilley Performance Horses: Josh Lilley, Strong City, KS- Colby Boes, Council Grove, KS- Ty Swiler, Erie, KS- Trey Langvart, Manhattan, KS
4th: McPherson Auction “The Good Ones”: Ora Taton, Rapid City, SD- Chris Cover, Hyannis, NE- Ryan Bestol, Hyannis, NE- Jared Bilby, Bridgeport, NE
– Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
