MDA Accepting Applications for Montana Agriculture Student Loan Assistance Program

The Montana Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the Montana Agriculture Student Loan Assistance Program. The program was established with the signing of HB 431 during the 2019 legislative session. Applications can be submitted at funding.mt.gov and the application deadline is June 1, 2020. More information, including eligibility requirements can be found on MDA’s website.

“Montana’s young ag producers are the future of our industry, and there are tremendous opportunities out there,” said MDA Director Ben Thomas. “We feel this program will help to remove some of the barriers young folks have when trying to get started in agriculture.”

The Montana Agriculture Student Loan Assistance Program was developed to encourage Montana’s college-educated youth to pursue a primary career in farming or ranching; reduce financial stress on Montana’s farm and ranch operators; and promote succession planning to preserve interest in Montana’s agricultural future. Successful applicants may receive loan assistance for up to five years for qualified education loans. All awards will be made by the Agriculture Development Council.

The Montana Department of Agriculture’s mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit http://www.agr.mt.gov.

–Montana Department of Agriculture