MDA Accepting Petitions for New Noxious Weed Listings

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting petitions for new plants to be added to the Montana Noxious Weed List. Interested parties who feel that a plant should be listed as a noxious weed in Montana can fill out a petition form (found at agr.mt.gov/weeds) and send it to Dave Burch at dburch@mt.gov.

"The state reviews this list biennially to identify any new plants that warrant inclusion on the noxious weed list. It is vitally important to review the list, especially when we consider the impacts noxious weeds have on our agriculture industry and lands throughout the state," said MDA Director Ben Thomas.

All petitioners will have the opportunity to present their petition to the Montana Noxious Weed Listing Workgroup. When the workgroup convenes in November 2018 to review the plant species in this new cycle, each petitioner will be given 15 minutes to present their petition and plea the case for inclusion on the list.

Two plants that were petitioned for consideration in the 2016-2017 cycle but did not get recommended for listing were Dame's Rocket and Common Burdock. If these species are to be re-petitioned, interested parties will be responsible for updating and providing any additional information on those plant species.

Noxious weeds have a destructive impact on Montana's landscape by displacing native plant species, increasing soil erosion, and decreasing wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities.

The Montana Department of Agriculture's mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit http://www.agr.mt.gov.

–Montana Department of Agriculture