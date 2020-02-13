MDA Recruits for Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is currently recruiting for open positions on its Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council (NWMAC). The following council terms expire June 30, 2020:

Recreationist/Wildlife Representative

Consumer Group Representative

Montana Weed Control Association Representative

Eastern County Weed District Representative

At-Large Representative.

The advisory council is appointed by the Director and provides guidance to MDA concerning noxious weed programs and to the Noxious Weed Trust Fund Grant Program, which assists counties, local and tribal communities, researchers and educators in efforts to combat noxious weeds. Responsibilities include reviewing Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant applications and attending hearings, typically over the course of five days in March, which requires a considerable amount of time. The NWMAC recommends and presents funding counsel to the Director for approval. Additional one-day council meetings are held in January and July each year.

Those interested in serving on the NWMAC can submit a letter of interest and apply to MDA by May 1, 2020. More information and applications are available on the NWMAC website. Nominations can be submitted to: Montana Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 2002014, Helena, MT 59620-0201.

The Montana Department of Agriculture’s mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.

–Montana Dept of Agriculture