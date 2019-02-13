MDA Seeking Applicants for Montana Hemp Advisory Committee

Applications accepted until Thursday, February 21, 2019

Helena, Mont. – After two public meetings where Montana hemp growers unanimously supported the formation of a Montana Hemp Advisory Committee, the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is seeking applications from growers interested in serving on the committee. The deadline for applications is Thursday, February 21, 2019.

"We've heard from growers across the state and there is significant interest in forming a hemp advisory committee," said MDA Director Ben Thomas. "With Montana being the nation's #1 hemp-producing state, having a committee to advise on research, marketing and education efforts will be a big benefit to our growers."

Earlier this year, MDA received a verified petition from 25 Montana hemp growers to create a Montana Hemp Advisory Committee. After receiving the petition, MDA held two listening sessions with growers, in Sidney on Jan. 31st and in Helena on Feb. 7th. Growers present at those meetings unanimously voted to proceed with the formation of a committee.

Those interested in serving on the committee can find an application here. Finished applications can be sent to MDA:

Via email at: agr@mt.gov

Via mail at: Montana Department of Agriculture

Hemp Advisory Committee

302 N. Roberts

Helena, MT 59601

After the application period, Director Thomas will evaluate the applications and make appointments, officially forming the committee. In addition to advising MDA on research, marketing and education efforts, the committee will be responsible for proposing an assessment and collection method for a Montana hemp checkoff. Any proposed assessment and method of collection will then be submitted to all known Montana hemp growers for a formal vote.

The Montana Department of Agriculture's mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.

–Montana Department of Agriculture