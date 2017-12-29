MDOL Reminds Public of Aerial Hunting Permit Application Deadline

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Department of Livestock is reminding the public that the deadline for applications for aerial hunting permits is quickly approaching. Applicants for an aerial hunting permit must complete an aerial hunting application form prior to January 31, 2018 and submit with the appropriate fee. After January 31, applicants may apply under the same guidelines with no proration of fee.

Resident landowners are authorized to aerially hunt over their own lands without a permit, provided the landowner annually notifies the department in writing that the landowner will be engaged in aerial hunting and gives an adequate description of the location over which the landowner will aerially hunt. Aerial hunting must be in accordance with all rules of the department of livestock. Only coyotes and/or foxes may be hunted as set forth in the permit. Aerial hunting of coyotes and/or foxes may occur only for the protection of livestock, domestic animals, or human life.

A permittee may engage in aerial hunting only over areas authorized by the Department of Livestock. The permittee must show that livestock depredation has occurred or is likely to occur in the area requested in the application or an adjacent area and provide a signed authorization for aerial hunting from the landowner, administrator, lessee, or their agent.

Application forms are available from the Department of Livestock, P.O. Box 202001, Helena, MT 59620-2001 or at http://www.liv.mt.gov. The duration of the permits will be valid from February 1, 2018 through January 31, 2019. All permittees shall file semi-annual report with the Department of Livestock on forms supplied by the Department. The reports are due within 30 days after June 30 and December 31 of each year.

The mission of the Montana Department of Livestock is to control and eradicate animal diseases, prevent the transmission of animal diseases to humans, and to protect the livestock industry from theft and predatory animals. For more information on the Montana Department of Livestock, visit http://www.liv.mt.gov.

–Montana Department of Livestock