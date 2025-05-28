Means responds to MAHA criticism as ag groups back labeling 

Calley Means, a key adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., pushed back on Tuesday on criticism from agriculture groups that Trump administration officials have declined to meet with ag leaders before issuing the Make America Healthy Again Commission report on children’s health.

In a statement on X, Means said, “I do not have unanswered calls… There is ZERO plan – and in fact it would be insane – to do anything rash to hurt the American farmer. But we also need to engage in a mature conversation about what the optimal world should look like in 10 years and how to get there through pro-growth policies.”If MAHA mom voters are on the other side, the policy prescription will be low-growth EU nanny state – which is obviously not correct. There is an opportunity to think big during this admin and develop solutions that help farmers. There is a DEEP government wide desire to engage with all Ag stakeholders and develop policies we are all proud of.” Calley Means

Meanwhile, 365 ag groups sent congressional leaders a letter calling on Congress to enact the Agricultural Labeling Uniformity Act, a bipartisan bill introduced last Congress by Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Jim Costa, D-Calif., that the groups say “would reaffirm and clarify long-standing provisions in federal pesticide law regarding labeling requirements.”In a news release issued by the American Soybean Association, the groups said they worry that recent state labeling requirements “directly and unjustifiably contradict EPA’s scientific findings on pesticide safety. These actions risk creating an unworkable, inconsistent patchwork of state pesticide labels that can quickly disrupt commerce and access to these much-needed tools.”

–The Hagstrom Report