Meat Import Council of America Announces New Executive Director; Results of Board and Officer Elections

Washington, DC – The Meat Import Council of America (MICA) is pleased to announce that Bill Westman has been hired as the new Executive Director, succeeding Stephen Sothmann.

Bill Westman served 29 years with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service with assignments in China, Germany, Brazil, Panama, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic. Westman was the Senior Vice President of International Affairs for the North American Meat Institute and is currently the president of William Westman and Associates, a boutique consulting firm. He was recently honored with the U.S. Meat Export Federation’s Distinguished Service Award for his contributions on behalf of the red meat industry.

“Meat imports provide an essential contribution to the nation’s food supply,” said Westman. “I am honored to be working with all of MICA’s member companies as we strive to advance the goals and objectives of the organization.”

MICA elected a slate of officers and directors for the upcoming year.

The officers for the 2023-2024 year are:

Chairman – Fred Sorbello, Sorbello Imported Meat Services

Vice Chairman – Dana Ehrlich, Verde Farms

Treasurer – Tim Arndt, Link Snacks, Inc.

The directors elected to begin terms in 2023-2024 are:

Dana Ehrlich, Verde Farms

Andrew Kopic, AFFCO USA

Doug McNicholl, Meat & Livestock Australia

Steve Sanger, Orleans International

Jack Schuyler, Rich’s

Mike Skahill, Lineage

Leonard Steiner, Jr., Steiner Consulting Group

Dan Wackerman, John A. Steer

Mike Watson, Jr., Secrest Watson International

This will be Mike Skahill’s first term as a director.

–Meat Import Council of America