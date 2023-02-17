Meatpacking firm fined for hiring children for dangerous work

The Labor Department has fined Packers Sanitation Services for allegedly illegally employing at least 102 children as young as 13 to use dangerous chemicals to clean “razor-sharp saws,” head splitters and other high-risk equipment at 13 meatpacking facilities in eight states, The Washington Post reported.The plants are operated by some of the country’s most powerful meat-processing companies, including JBS Foods, Tyson and Cargill. Those companies were not charged or fined, the Post noted.

–The Hagstrom Report