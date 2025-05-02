Medicine Rocks Angus Ranch

TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean





Date of Sale: April 25, 2025



Location: Bowman Livestock Market, Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

71 Yearling Angus Bulls: $5,099

47 Yearling Angus Replacement Heifers: $2,395

23 Black Baldy Replacement Heifers: $2,557





After many years in the registered Angus breed the Mehling family has decided to call it quits. They have spent their lives breeding and raising some of the best genetics in the industry. The group of bulls showed it in their sale this year. Frank and Charlene have worked tirelessly to bring the best bulls to their customers. It showed with many of the buyers being repeat customers. Congratulations on a great sale and I wish you the best of luck in your next adventure!

Lot 5 sold for $8,500 to Ryan Cordell, Camp Crook, SD; Medrock Wolverine Chisum 437; Born: 3/20/24; Reg: 21210252; Sire: SAT Wolverine 916; Dam: Med Rock Becki Power 775.



Lot 12 sold for $8,500 to Monte Reichert, New Underwood, ND; Medrock Beaver Mass 455; Born: 3/19/24; Reg: 21210251; Sire: B Bar Black Mass 4907; Dam: Med Rock Prairie Beaver 927.



Lot 18 sold for $8,500 to Tom Tooke, Ekalaka, MT; Medrock Black Pilot 401; Born: 3/25/24; Reg: 21205309; Sire: B Bar Black Mass 4907; Dam: Med Rock Prairie Sprint 513.



Lot 25 sold for $8,500 to Sean Wolentez, Ekalaka, MT; Medrock Rok’n Summit 461; Born: 3/13/24; Reg: 21210254; Sire: ZWT Summit 6507; Dam: Med Rock Rock’n Betty 795.



Kelly Spring talking with a customer before the sale. a4bb0e3177ec-IMG_0138









Lunch time! e860427d9ecc-IMG_0136



