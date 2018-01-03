AQHA introduces the 2017-2019 Team Wrangler, a collection of AQHA Professional Horsemen who will promote educational outreach for the horse industry
January 3, 2018
As a joint effort between Wrangler and the American Quarter Horse Association, Team Wrangler promotes educational outreach for the horse industry. The 2017-2019 team is as versatile as the American Quarter Horse, comprising top AQHA Professional Horsemen, from across the disciplines – from halter to all-around and roping to racing.
Team Wrangler members will promote the American Quarter Horse around the United States throughout 2017-2019.
The members of the 2017-2019 Team Wrangler are:
C.R. Bradley, Collinsville, Texas
Nancy Cahill, Madisonville, Texas
Cynthia Cantleberry, Paso Robles, California
G.R. Carter Jr., Oklahoma City
Ryan Cottingim, Thompson's Station, Tennessee
Shelley Fitzgerald, Yukon, Oklahoma
Mike Jennings, Round Hill, Virginia
Teddy Johnson, Whitesboro, Texas
Luke Jones, Allerton, Iowa
Holden Jung, Farmington, Utah
Whitney Lagace, Higganum, Connecticut
Bobby E. Lewis, Overbrook, Oklahoma
Josh Little, Mebane, North Carolina
Gretchen Mathes, Harwinton, Connecticut
Tom McBeath, Union, Mississippi
Jonathan Meilleur, Hamburg, Pennsylvania
C Davidson 'David' Miller, Boerne, Texas
Keith Miller, Reidsville, North Carolina
Carli Pitts, Newburgh, Indiana
Ricky Ramirez, Millsap, Texas
Tom Robertson, Saline, Michigan
Marty Oak Simper, Ogden, Utah
Stephen Stephens, Weatherford, Texas
Dan Trein, Seville, Ohio
At the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show Wrangler donated $20,000 to the American Quarter Horse Foundation scholarship fund. This donation will help provide scholarships to children of AQHA Professional Horsemen.
For details on having a Team Wrangler clinician conduct a clinic for your next equine event, contact Tawanna Walker at twalker@aqha.org or Karen McCuistion at kmccuistion@aqha.org.
