AQHA introduces the 2017-2019 Team Wrangler, a collection of AQHA Professional Horsemen who will promote educational outreach for the horse industry

As a joint effort between Wrangler and the American Quarter Horse Association, Team Wrangler promotes educational outreach for the horse industry. The 2017-2019 team is as versatile as the American Quarter Horse, comprising top AQHA Professional Horsemen, from across the disciplines – from halter to all-around and roping to racing.

Team Wrangler members will promote the American Quarter Horse around the United States throughout 2017-2019.

The members of the 2017-2019 Team Wrangler are:

C.R. Bradley, Collinsville, Texas

Nancy Cahill, Madisonville, Texas

Cynthia Cantleberry, Paso Robles, California

Recommended Stories For You

G.R. Carter Jr., Oklahoma City

Ryan Cottingim, Thompson's Station, Tennessee

Shelley Fitzgerald, Yukon, Oklahoma

Mike Jennings, Round Hill, Virginia

Teddy Johnson, Whitesboro, Texas

Luke Jones, Allerton, Iowa

Holden Jung, Farmington, Utah

Whitney Lagace, Higganum, Connecticut

Bobby E. Lewis, Overbrook, Oklahoma

Josh Little, Mebane, North Carolina

Gretchen Mathes, Harwinton, Connecticut

Tom McBeath, Union, Mississippi

Jonathan Meilleur, Hamburg, Pennsylvania

C Davidson 'David' Miller, Boerne, Texas

Keith Miller, Reidsville, North Carolina

Carli Pitts, Newburgh, Indiana

Ricky Ramirez, Millsap, Texas

Tom Robertson, Saline, Michigan

Marty Oak Simper, Ogden, Utah

Stephen Stephens, Weatherford, Texas

Dan Trein, Seville, Ohio

At the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show Wrangler donated $20,000 to the American Quarter Horse Foundation scholarship fund. This donation will help provide scholarships to children of AQHA Professional Horsemen.

For details on having a Team Wrangler clinician conduct a clinic for your next equine event, contact Tawanna Walker at twalker@aqha.org or Karen McCuistion at kmccuistion@aqha.org.

About Wrangler

AQHA members have a spirit of hard work, respect for others and dedication to doing a job right. Wrangler shares that same spirit and has established its brand to be synonymous with the western way of life. Wrangler supports your lifestyle by sponsoring events like the Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship show, the Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show, the AQHA Level 1 Championships and by contributing funds to support youth scholarships through the American Quarter Horse Foundation. Wrangler is proud to be an AQHA corporate partner – and the official jeans and shirts of AQHA.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.

–AQHA