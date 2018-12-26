Meet the 2018-2019 Team Wrangler
December 26, 2018
As a joint effort between Wrangler and the American Quarter Horse Association, Team Wrangler promotes educational outreach for the horse industry. The 2018-2019 team is as versatile as the American Quarter Horse, comprising top AQHA Professional Horsemen from across the disciplines – from halter to all-around and roping to racing.
Team Wrangler members will promote the American Quarter Horse around the world throughout 2018-2019.
The members of the 2018-2019 Team Wrangler are:
C.R. Bradley of Collinsville, Texas
Nancy Cahill of Madisonville, Texas
Cynthia Cantleberry of Paso Robles, California
G.R. Carter Jr. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Ryan Cottingim of Thompsons Station, Tennessee
Shelley Fitzgerald of Yukon, Oklahoma
Mike Jennings of Round Hill, Virginia
Teddy Johnson of Whitesboro, Texas
Luke Jones of Allerton, Iowa
Holden Jung of Farmington, Utah
Whitney Lagace of Higganum, Connecticut
Bobby E. Lewis of Overbrook, Oklahoma
Josh Little of Mebane, North Carolina
Gretchen Mathes of Harwinton, Connecticut
Tom McBeath of Union, Mississippi
Jonathan Meilleur of Hamburg, Pennsylvania
C Davidson "David" Miller of Boerne, Texas
Keith Miller of Reidsville, North Carolina
Carli Pitts of Newburgh, Indiana
Ricky Ramirez of Millsap, Texas
Tom Robertson of Saline, Michigan
Marty Oak Simper of Ogden, Utah
Stephen Stephens of Weatherford, Texas
Dan Trein of Seville, Ohio
At the 2018 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show, Wrangler donated $20,000 to the American Quarter Horse Foundation scholarship fund. This donation will help provide scholarships to children of AQHA Professional Horsemen.
For details on having a Team Wrangler clinician conduct a clinic at your next equine event, contact Tawanna Walker at twalker@aqha.org or Karen McCuistion at kmccuistion@aqha.org.
–AQHA