Meet the 2018-2019 Team Wrangler

As a joint effort between Wrangler and the American Quarter Horse Association, Team Wrangler promotes educational outreach for the horse industry. The 2018-2019 team is as versatile as the American Quarter Horse, comprising top AQHA Professional Horsemen from across the disciplines – from halter to all-around and roping to racing.

Team Wrangler members will promote the American Quarter Horse around the world throughout 2018-2019.

The members of the 2018-2019 Team Wrangler are:

C.R. Bradley of Collinsville, Texas

Nancy Cahill of Madisonville, Texas

Cynthia Cantleberry of Paso Robles, California

Recommended Stories For You

G.R. Carter Jr. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ryan Cottingim of Thompsons Station, Tennessee

Shelley Fitzgerald of Yukon, Oklahoma

Mike Jennings of Round Hill, Virginia

Teddy Johnson of Whitesboro, Texas

Luke Jones of Allerton, Iowa

Holden Jung of Farmington, Utah

Whitney Lagace of Higganum, Connecticut

Bobby E. Lewis of Overbrook, Oklahoma

Josh Little of Mebane, North Carolina

Gretchen Mathes of Harwinton, Connecticut

Tom McBeath of Union, Mississippi

Jonathan Meilleur of Hamburg, Pennsylvania

C Davidson "David" Miller of Boerne, Texas

Keith Miller of Reidsville, North Carolina

Carli Pitts of Newburgh, Indiana

Ricky Ramirez of Millsap, Texas

Tom Robertson of Saline, Michigan

Marty Oak Simper of Ogden, Utah

Stephen Stephens of Weatherford, Texas

Dan Trein of Seville, Ohio

At the 2018 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show, Wrangler donated $20,000 to the American Quarter Horse Foundation scholarship fund. This donation will help provide scholarships to children of AQHA Professional Horsemen.

For details on having a Team Wrangler clinician conduct a clinic at your next equine event, contact Tawanna Walker at twalker@aqha.org or Karen McCuistion at kmccuistion@aqha.org.

–AQHA