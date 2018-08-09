Mellette Co Livestock Show: Aug 29

The date for the annual Mellette County Pen of 3 Heifer and Livestock Show, sponsored by the Mellette County Livestock Improvement Association has been set.

The show will be held Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at the White River, SD rodeo grounds.

The divisions for the Pen of 3 Heifer calves will be as follows:

English: Early Spring (calves born between January 1 and March 15);

English: Late Spring (calves born from March 16 through May);

Purebred: Early Spring (calves born between January 1 and March 15);

Purebred: Late-Spring (calves born from March 16 through May);

There will be three places awarded in each of these divisions.

This year, the Top Early Spring Heifer Calf, and the Top Late Spring Heifer Calf will vie for the top honor of the show – Overall Champion Heifer, with the owner receiving a Tres Rios Silver belt buckle. This winning calf has been known as the "Buckle Heifer."

The Young Ranchers Heifer Calf Division has proven to be a highlight of the show since its inception five years ago, and recognizes young producers who might not have a large enough herd built up in which they could pick three uniform calves.

This division is only open to producers under the age of 30, but who are at least in or entering high school this year. They must own the calf themselves and have their own brand on the calf.

Each young rancher will be allowed to enter a single heifer calf in this division. All of these calves will be penned together for judging purposes. The owner of the Grand Champion Young Rancher heifer calf will receive a belt buckle, and the Reserve Champion will be awarded a trophy.

Knowing that some of these young ranchers might be in high school or college at the time of the livestock show, they may have a parent or other adult bring their calf to the show for them, but they must be able to show that the calf belongs to the young rancher by way of their own brand, and not that of a parent or other producer.

A division of Feeder Steer Calves will also be included this year, as in the past few years. Any producer may enter one steer calf in this competition. Due to the large volume of steer entries in the past, this year the steers will divided into two pens, based on age. There will be an Early Spring Feeder Steer division, for calves born between January 1 and March 15, and a Late Spring Feeder Steer division, for calves born March 16 and later.

The steers in each of these divisions will be judged separately, with a Grand Champion trophy awarded to each.

Seedstock producers will be allowed to bring bull calves to the show, but will not be judged. These producers are encouraged to bring a sign or information about their bulls and upcoming sales.

This year, a raffle will be held for 3 prizes: 1st place will be for a Vaccine Dart Gun and darts (value of $400), 2nd place for a $150 gift certificate to Murdo Vet Clinic, and 3rd place will receive a bottle of LA 300 (value of $90). Tickets will be available at and prior to the show and can be purchased by any of the directors. You will not have to be present at the show to win. Proceeds will be used to help offset costs of the show and maintaining the association's livestock scale.

This livestock show, although held in White River, SD, is open to producers from across the area. It is not exclusively for cattle producers in Mellette County.

As always, there is no charge to enter cattle in this show.

Cattle will be checked in from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. CT, with judging beginning promptly at 11 a.m.

A free beef lunch is provided to all attendees, as well as numerous door prizes, of which you have to be present to win.

If you would like additional information, you may contact MCLIA President Matt Glynn at 605-319-0482, Vice-President Wylie Tucker, or Secretary Joyce Glynn at 441-5389. Directors of MCLIA are Joe Gesinger, Clinton Osterbur and John Egleston. A Facebook page has been created under Mellette County Livestock Improvement Association. Like and Follow the page to receive updates and results.

–Mellette County Livestock Show