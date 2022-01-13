Melrose rancher competes at national Discussion Meet

Atlanta, January 10, 2022–J.M. Peck, a Melrose cattle rancher, represented Montana in the national Young Farmer & Rancher Discussion Meet held during the 103rd American Farm Bureau Convention. The Discussion Meet has competitors addressing pre-determined questions on current issues and developing goals and solutions.

Peck, who serves as chair for the MFBF Young Farmer and Rancher Committee, made it to the Sweet Sixteen round in the tough competition. Discussions covered farm safety, green energy and the effect of the pandemic on cattle processors.

Peck advanced to the national competition after winning the Montana Farm Bureau Discussion Meet. He noted that the Montana competition was the start of preparing for the AFBF contest.

“I continued to research every question that we had been asked and developed an opening statement for each one,” the young rancher explained. “Everyone is here to win, as there are big prizes on the line, including a Ford truck. I heard many new perspectives on agriculture from other young farmers and ranchers across the country.”

He urged other young people to get involved. “Sign up for the Discussion Meet at our Montana Farm Bureau convention and aspire to come to the national convention where you can meet other young people from 50 states and Puerto Rico. It’s an excellent networking opportunity. Although the competition was fierce, afterwards everyone was very friendly and told me they appreciated the points I made. We had personal discussions about what we do on our farms and ranches.”

“I was honored to represent Montana in the YF&R Discussion Meet, and thank Farm Bureau for giving me this opportunity,” Peck concluded.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation