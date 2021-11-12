Melrose rancher wins Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet, receives Polaris Ranger

J.M. Peck, a young cattle rancher from Melrose, bested three other competitors to win the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet. He received the keys to a Polaris Ranger® 500 and will be eligible to compete in the national competition which will be held during the American Farm Bureau Convention in Atlanta in January. The three other contestants were Mark Boyd from Alder, Morgan Kuntz from Dillon and Dana Jansen from Broadview. The Final Four competition of the Discussion Meet was held during the 102nd Montana Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Billings November 9.

Winner of the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet J.M. Peck with his new Polaris. Courtesy photo



The Discussion Meet, which is open to Farm Bureau members age 18-35, is meant to simulate a committee meeting with ideas discussed and solutions developed. The question for the final round: As the world population increases, so will the need for renewable resources. On a local level and across the globe, how can Farm Bureau help farmers and ranchers continue to increase their efficiency in the use of valuable resources and transition to “Green Energy” practices on their farm or ranch?

During the discussion, Peck said that Farm Bureau should work with private companies and universities regarding research into green energy on the farm or ranch. “I feel agriculture is playing defense on this subject. Farmers and ranchers need to evolve and innovate. Let’s find the funding for research then show farmers and ranchers how green energy can benefit them.”

Peck, who serves as MFBF YF&R Chair said, “It’s an honor to win the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet. The competition was fierce and it’s great to see so many young people engaging on the big issues impacting agriculture.”

“I would love to give a big thank you to the participating Montana Polaris dealers, Montana Farm Bureau and all of the competitors for making the Discussion Meet possible,” said Peck. “I look forward to representing Montana at the national competition.”

The 102nd Annual Montana Farm Bureau Convention runs November 8-11 at the DoubleTree and Northern Hotels in Billings.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation