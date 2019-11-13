Melvin Lee Snook: 1956-2019

Melvin Lee Snook, age 63, passed away on November 11, 2019 on his ranch near Hulett, WY.

A funeral service will be held at the Greater Hulett Community Building at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019. A lunch provided by Buttons and Bows will follow.

Melvin was born to Marvin and Shirley Snook on August 6, 1956 in Deadwood, SD. He was a lifelong resident of Crook County and graduated from Hulett High School in 1974. Melvin married Deborah Carter on August 2, 1979. Melvin and Deb raised three daughters and one son while working on the Lake Ranch for ten years then on the ranch they purchased in 1991.

Melvin took pride in his ranch and his family. He enjoyed the quietness of country living and dedicated his life to raising cattle, doing things the cowboy way. Melvin was an easygoing, giving, and gentle person who always had a smile on his face. He never knew a stranger, as you could always find him visiting with a new friend. In his free time, Melvin enjoyed watching rodeos, chatting with neighbors, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Melvin is survived by his wife of forty years, Deb; his children: Ivy Burks of Rapid City, SD, Kate (Blake) Conner of Isabel, SD, Kara (Morgan) Uhrig of Gillette, WY, and Wace Snook of Hulett, WY; his grandchildren: Craig Burks of Rapid City, SD; Lexi Burks of Fargo, ND; Kade and Curtis Conner of Isabel, SD; Brooklyn Uhrig of Gillette, WY; his mother Shirley (Don) Andersen; siblings: Krissy (Todd) Hoese, Paula (Gary) Waetzig, Clint (Chanda) Snook, and Monte Snook.

He is preceded in death by his father, Marvin and his sister, Marsha Snook.

During his life, Melvin contributed to research of the brain at the institutions of Mayo Clinic and University of Colorado Anschutz. He will continue to contribute, by donation of his brain, to the research of CTE at the Boston University to help others. A private family cremation ceremony will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the guests are asked to make a donation for CTE research.