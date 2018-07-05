 Memories from the South Dakota High School Rodeo | TSLN.com

Memories from the South Dakota High School Rodeo

Competitors earn points at regional rodeos in order to qualify for the state finals rodeo. Their points coming in to the state finals are combined with points they earn at the state finals. The national team is made up of the top four cumulative point earners in each event. The National High School Rodeo Finals will be in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 15-21, 2018.

The state finals results are here.