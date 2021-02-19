Menendez, Sánchez introduce Biden immigration bill

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Rep. Linda Sánchez, D-Calif., today introduced President Biden’s immigration proposal.

“The legislation I sent to Congress will bring about much needed change to an immigration system where reform is long overdue,” Biden said in a statement.

“It will responsibly manage the border with smart investments. It will address the root causes of irregular migration from Central America. It will modernize our legal immigration pathways and create an earned path to citizenship for so many — including Dreamers, farmworkers and TPS holders.”

“These are not Democratic or Republican priorities — but American ones,” Biden said. “I’ve laid out my vision for what it’ll take to reform our immigration system and I look forward to working with leaders in Congress to get this done.”

In a news release, Menendez and Sánchez said the bill “creates an earned roadmap to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants, providing Dreamers, TPS [Temporary Protective Status] holders, and some farmworkers with an expedited three-year path to citizenship, and giving all other undocumented immigrants who pass background checks and pay taxes with an eight-year path to citizenship without fear of deportation.”

Co-sponsors include three Democratic members of the Senate Agriculture Committee: Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., a member of the House Agriculture Committee and the Hispanic Caucus, said, “I’m proud to co-sponsor this bold legislation that restores humanity and American values to our immigration system.”

“This is a monumental step in reform. In addition, for years I’ve been working with a bipartisan coalition on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and the Dream and Promise Act.

“I want to see each of these bills pass so that hardworking immigrants have an earned path to citizenship. It’s time we act for our farmworkers who put food on our tables and shape our state’s economy. For too long we have talked about reform without significant action. Now is the time to deliver permanent protections for the millions of immigrants and their families who are American in every way but on paper.”

National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Jim Mulhern praised Biden and the congressional sponsors for putting forward the legislation, but added that “reforms to our immigration system must include changes crucial for the dairy workforce.”

“These include extending to current workers and their families the legal protections they have earned and enabling dairy farmers to use a guest worker program to supplement their domestic workforce when needed,” Mulhern said.

