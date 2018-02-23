Methods to reduce drought effects focus of Campbell County workshop

The effects of drought on ranch economics, the animals and the range are topics of the "Impacts of Drought" workshop Monday, March 19, in Gillette.

The session is 12:30-4 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room at the Campbell County University of Wyoming Extension office, 412 S. Gillette Ave., said Blake Hauptman, extension educator.

Topics are:

* Economic effects of drought. Drought's impact on stocking ratios and feeding and economic practices.

* Animal response to range. Management and nutritional strategies to reduce forage needs while still maintaining high performance levels.

* Native range response. Drought impacts to range and the basics of grass growth and timing with regard to precipitation.

RSVPs are requested to the Campbell County extension office at 307-682-7281 by Monday, March 12.

–UW Extension