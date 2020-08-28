Mexican officials investigate possible Clenbuterol poisonings

According to Meatingplace.com and other news agencies, health officials in the Mexican state of Morelos, south of Mexico City, are investigating a foodborne illness event that has caused more than 50 people to fall ill from eating beef that is suspected to have been contaminated with Clenbuterol.

Clenbuterol is a livestock feed additive that is used to promote muscle mass. It is illegal in the U.S., Europe, and Mexico.

It was originally developed for the treatment of animals with repiratory issues.

Research done in 2019 showed that the feed additive was found in about half of beef and beef liver samples collected from points of sale in the Morelos area, at levels that exceeded the maximum limits recommended by the Codex Alimentarius.

Fifty-four people have fallen ill with headaches, increased sweating, insomnia, nausea, possible muscle spasms and perhaps increased blood pressure. One individual has been hospitalized, said the Meatingplace.com story.

Health officials are working to pinpoint the origin of the potentially contaminated meat by testing products available for purchase in the area.

The Mexican government has a program in place that certifies various links in the meat supply chain as being Clenbuterol-free, in an effort to provide producers and feeders with incentives not to use the additive.