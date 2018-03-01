 Mexican president’s trip canceled as NAFTA talks restart | TSLN.com

Mexican president’s trip canceled as NAFTA talks restart

Plans for Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to visit President Donald Trump at the White House were canceled after the two held a call in which the Mexican president told Trump he would not say that Mexico would pay for a wall between the two countries, The Washington Post reported.

The conflict and the cancelation of the trip occurred just as a new round of negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement began.

Also last week, at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump referred to immigrants as a "snake" that can bite, and once again said he may terminate NAFTA.

"Hate to say it, but if we can't make a fair deal for the United States, we will terminate the deal and we'll start all over again. We have to do it," Trump said.

–The Hagstrom Report