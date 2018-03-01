Mexican president’s trip canceled as NAFTA talks restart

Plans for Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to visit President Donald Trump at the White House were canceled after the two held a call in which the Mexican president told Trump he would not say that Mexico would pay for a wall between the two countries, The Washington Post reported.

The conflict and the cancelation of the trip occurred just as a new round of negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement began.

Also last week, at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump referred to immigrants as a "snake" that can bite, and once again said he may terminate NAFTA.

"Hate to say it, but if we can't make a fair deal for the United States, we will terminate the deal and we'll start all over again. We have to do it," Trump said.

–The Hagstrom Report