Mexico Ag Minister: No date set for border reopening

Mexico’s Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue (similar to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Secretary Brooke Rollins) said that his home country has not made a deal with the United States to open the US/Mexico border to cattle, horses and bison again, said Reuters News Service.

The Mexican spokesman visited with USDA Secretary Rollins in a video conference on Oct. 29, 2025, said Reuters.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) – Mexican Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue said on Wednesday that Mexico and the United States have not yet set a date to resume Mexican cattle exports amid an outbreak of the flesh-eating screwworm parasite.

Berdegue said he spoke to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins in a video conference and that they had made advances but still did not have a date for reopening the U.S. border to Mexican cattle.

A sterile fly plant in southern Chiapas with a $21 billion U.S. investment is expected to open in 2026 and produce 100 million sterile flies weekly. The plant sterilizes male flies who then mate with females and eventually reduce the population dramatically.

“We will only be able to get it out of the country once we have the additional 100 million flies,” Berdegue said in the Reuters story.