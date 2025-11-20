YOUR AD HERE »

Mexico now top US export market

Mexico is now the biggest buyer of U.S. exports, succeeding Canada for the top spot, The New York Times reported.

Sales to Mexico include more than $30 billion in agricultural products, including corn, pork and pork products, dairy products, and soybeans, while Mexico exports to the United States more than $48 billion in agricultural products, including fresh vegetables, beer, distilled spirits, and fresh fruit, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.In a separate article, the Times said President Trump’s tariffs resulted in both U.S. exports and imports worldwide falling.

–The Hagstrom Report

