Mexico posts two statements on GMO ruling

The Mexican government has posted two somewhat conflicting statements reacting to a trade dispute panel siding with the United States in a U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade ruling on genetically modified corn. In one statement, the government said it will comply with the ruling. In a second statement, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico will pass a law prohibiting planting genetically modified corn to protect the country’s biodiversity. Timothy Wise, a Tufts University researcher who is a critic of genetically modified corn, told InterPressnews Service, “It remains to be seen how the Mexican government will comply with the ruling.”

“It has 45 days to respond,” Wise said.

“Already, President Claudia Sheinbaum has reiterated her support for a constitutional amendment to enshrine a ban on GM corn cultivation and consumption in tortillas. A ‘Right to Food’ law passed last year mandates labeling of foods containing GMOs. No tortilla seller wants such a label on its products, because Mexican consumers are clear that they do not want GM corn in their tortillas,” Wise said.

