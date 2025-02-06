Mexico promises tariff retaliation without specifics



Reacting to the 25% tariffs on Mexican products announced by President Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said Sunday on X that Mexico will implement a plan “which includes tariff and non-tariff measures in defense of Mexico’s interests.”

Sheinbaum also said, “We categorically reject the White House” slander against the Mexican government of having alliances with criminal organizations, as well as any intention of intervention in our territory.”

Sheinbaum said more would be achieved by diplomatic negotiations.

–The Hagstrom Report