Mexico ratifies USMCA as Trudeau heads to Washington

The Mexican Senate ratified the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade today, just as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump and congressional leaders about the agreement on Thursday.

Mexico’s Senate voted 114 to 4 to ratify the agreement, making Mexico the first of the three countries to ratify it.

U.S. groups quickly praised the Mexican Senate’s action and said the U.S. Congress should follow Mexico quickly and approve the agreement.

–The Hagstrom Report