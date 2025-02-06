Mexico rescinds ban on US biotech corn

The government of Mexico on Thursday rescinded its ban on U.S. biotech (GE, or genetically engineered) corn. “Mexico’s action today declares ineffective two sets of measures that USTR successfully challenged in the USMCA dispute: (1) an immediate ban on the use of GE corn in dough and tortillas and (2) an instruction to Mexican government agencies to gradually eliminate the use of GE corn for other food uses and in animal feed,” the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a news release. USTR said it welcomed Mexico’s decision, but added, “The United States will continue to monitor closely Mexico’s compliance with its USMCA [U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade] commitments to ensure that Mexico’s agricultural biotechnology measures are based on science and provide U.S. corn growers the market access that Mexico agreed to provide in the USMCA.” In 2024, the United States exported $5.6 billion of corn to Mexico, the largest export market for U.S. corn.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said in a news release, “Farm Bureau applauds Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum for repealing her country’s ban on biotech corn imports from America.””Her predecessor’s attempt to limit trade between the two countries was a clear violation of the USMCA trade agreement, which was recently confirmed by a USMCA panel decision,” Duvall said.”A ban would have hurt hard-working families on both sides of the border. America’s famers are dedicated to growing safe and affordable food, and they look forward to continued access to an important trading partner.”

Corn Refiners Association President and CEO John Bode said, “Mexico’s actions are a strong step toward restoring market access for genetically engineered corn.””We are encouraged to see the Sheinbaum administration respect the science-based obligations in USMCA and the USMCA dispute settlement process,” Bode said.”Science has proven crops produced using biotechnology to be safe, and we welcome the opportunity to share American harvests with consumers in search of quality, affordable food. CRA appreciates efforts to resolve bilateral trade irritants so we can work together toward a productive six-year review of USMCA.”CRA explained, “In 2023, former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador released a ‘Corn Decree’ which included provisions banning the use of GE corn in tortilla dough and obligating the government to phase out the use of GE corn in other food uses, including animal feed. Prior to the 2023 ‘Corn Decree,’ Mexico had for decades imported GE products.”

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr., an Illinois farmer, said, “We are encouraged by today’s development and pleased by the impact of corn grower advocacy. Mexico must comply with the report and eliminate all measures that ban or restrict the trade of genetically modified corn.”

But Hartman added, “The settlement process is still ongoing.”NCGA noted that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador first set off alarms in the Corn Belt in December 2020 when he initiated a decree to ban genetically modified corn by the end of 2024. Hartman said NCGA’s efforts intensified in 2023 when the Mexican president issued a decree banning genetically modified white corn, effective the following day. NCGA and state corn grower groups responded by pushing USTR to file a dispute settlement under USMCA, which the Biden administration did.

Late Thursday, Kailee Buller, chief of staff at the Agriculture Department, said in a news release, “Mexico’s action declaring ineffective these GE corn measures is a major victory for U.S. farmers and a testament to President Trump’s decisive leadership on trade.””Prompted by President Trump’s leadership and a USMCA panel ruling, Mexico’s action in response to the United States’ successful challenge in the USMCA litigation protects billions of dollars in U.S. exports,” Buller said.”The Trump administration will continue to stand up for U.S. farmers and producers, including tackling countries’ unjustified barriers to products of agricultural biotechnology.”

