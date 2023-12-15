Meyer: US faces long term trade competition, needs alternatives

USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer



U.S. commodity agriculture faces long-term competition in international markets from South American producers and needs alternative uses for some of those commodities, Agriculture Department Chief Economist Seth Meyer said today.

In a speech to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Agricultural Advisory Committee, Meyer said that a chart of U.S. exports and imports over the last few years could lead someone to be “an optimist or a pessimist.”

“Exports have been high, but the increase in the value of imports has been higher, Meyer said. Part of this has been a function of “improved trade,” he said. Demand has led to the importation of more tequila from Mexico, but also the importation of more calves because “we don’t have enough calves ourselves,” he said.

“We don’t always have to have a surplus,” Meyer said.

But he added that imports have exceeded exports partly because the United States is importing so many high value-added products.

Americans should convince the Mexicans “they like apple pie as much as we like guacamole,” which is made with expensive avocados, Meyer said. “We need high value exports,” he added.

Discussing soybeans, Meyer said there has been a “falling U.S. share” of global trade because this is one of the exports in which South America is particularly competitive.

But the market for U.S. soybeans has been helped by state-level policies, particularly in California, that require the use of soybean oil in renewable diesel, he said.

“This market is being driven by domestic policy for renewable diesel,” Meyer said. “It is nice to have that demand when you are facing foreign competition.”

Forty percent of the value in soybeans is in the oil. But crushing soy beans means that the United States is left with the meal and must compete with Argentina in selling soybean meal, he said.

Conditions are not great for the current year’s soybean crop in Brazil, but it will still be “a big crop,” he said.

China’s role as 60% of the soybean market has also changed the soybean delivery system because the United States and Brazil each have six months to sell to China.

On corn, “we have some natural advantages,” he said, but Brazilians can plant a second crop of corn right after soybeans.

Brazil’s rise has also changed the way USDA views carryover stocks, Meyer said.

In response to a question about the agricultural trade deficit from CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger, Meyer said that “if we want to get something more balanced, the more you have your trade concentrated in one destination” is a challenge. He now divides carryover stocks for one year to the next between feed and food.

American farmers have shown a willingness to change plantings to match market signals, he said. A chart showed farmers planted more corn, wheat and hay and less soybeans and cotton. (See above graphic.) This flexibility in switching crops may be “unique to the United States,” Meyer said.

Last year was less than ideal for corn in the United States, but corn production was up because farmers switched what they planted, he said.

The La Niña and El Niño weather patterns have also had an impact.

“We have gone from a three-year La Niña to a strong El Niño,” he noted.

There is more of an effect on rice because it is geographically concentrated, he said.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the collapse of the agreement to allow grain to move through the Black Sea, overland routes from Ukraine have performed better than expected. But he added that Russia has had two big crops and the world market still needs Russian wheat.

On cattle, Meyer noted, “We are in a contraction phase. The herd is getting smaller. People are trying to decide whether to hold the calves, breed them or cash in now.

“Because of forage conditions, many ranchers have decided they want to take the money now, he added. Drought has moved from the High Plains toward Nebraska, he said.

On swine, profitability has been low, he said. Some producers have pulled back on the number of sows, but the number of pigs per littler has risen, countering attempts to reduce the size of the herd.

Farm income for the last three years “has been the highest three years of any in my lifetime,” and has also been the highest on record, he said.

“The farm sector is in a good position going forward,” but commodity prices have been going down. Some costs of production have been going down while others have stayed up and the question is whether those that remain high are “sticky.”

When farmers say they can’t get fertilizer, it is usually because they can’t get it a price they want to pay, he said.

“Every major ag commodity price is lower year over year. We need to start thinking about where you see them going next year,” he said.

Moving forward, there are other issues to consider, he said, including Proposition 12, the California law that says pork sold in the state has to come from animals raised under certain conditions. Prop 12 goes into effect on January 1, but the decision about raising animals producing that pork was made last April, he said.The future of the Renewable Fuel Standard and Sustainable Aviation Fuel will also have an effect on the market, he said.

–The Hagstrom Report