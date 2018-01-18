MFBF’s Campaign School is slated for February in Helena

Thinking about running for office in 2018? Don't miss Montana Farm Bureau's Campaign School February 12-13 at the Radisson Colonial Hotel in Helena. This two-day comprehensive strategy session covers everything from selecting your campaign theme and issues to how to set up your campaign structure, how to manage money and how to win. It was developed by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) with input from political consultants and staff from both major political parties. It's designed for candidates running for public office, their spouses, their managers, individuals interested in running for political office and prospective campaign managers

The course will be taught by Jay Ferris, director of grassroots programs, Nebraska Farm Bureau. He oversees political involvement and PAC activities through candidate surfacing and support efforts and is recognized throughout the Midwest as and outstanding political consultant. He has been actively involved in hundreds of local, state, and national political campaigns.

"As the Legislature has fewer and fewer 'boots under the table' it's imperative that farmers, ranchers and rural residents run for office" says MFBF Executive Vice President John Youngberg. "We need to surface and train people who share our beliefs and values and help them get elected, regardless of political party. Our school offers an amazing opportunity to learn how to conduct a winning campaign. We have had a number of successful candidates who were victorious because of the skills they developed through our two-day program."

The registration and hotel deadline is February 1. For hotel reservations call the Radisson Colonial Hotel, 406-443-2100 and request the MFBF room block rate of $103/night. For a campaign school reservation form visit http://www.mfbf.org or contact Kelsie Harbert, 406-587-3153 or kelsieh@mfbf.org.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation