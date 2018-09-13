MFBF kicks off ‘Montana Ag in Color’ contest

Montana Farm Bureau is continuing its focus on agriculture literacy and providing materials to County Farm Bureaus and local educators. Under the guidance of MFBF's Women's Leadership Committee, the Montana Youth (MY) in Agriculture Literacy project has opened the 2019 'Montana Ag in Color' drawing contest.

This well-established drawing contest is now open for 2019. The 'Montana Ag in Color' drawing contest consists of six entry categories and is designated for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Entry categories include areas specific to Montana Agriculture: Farm Animals, Crops, Cattle, Noxious Weeds, Grains, and Careers. Details of categories and official rules are available on mfbf.org.

Women's Leadership Committee Chair Gretchen Schubert said, "We are excited to continue the 'Montana Ag in Color' drawing contest and to connect with students and teachers while relaying the importance of agriculture in our communities and state."

One winner will be chosen from each category and one overall winner chosen from the winning drawings. Montana Farm Bureau will host the winning artists and their families at an awards luncheon in Helena in March 2019. Winners and their families will tour the capitol city and meet with state dignitaries before the luncheon.

The 'Montana Ag in Color' drawing contest is open to all students and educators across Montana. Entries must be submitted to the county superintendent who in turn will submit county winners to Montana Farm Bureau for consideration.

For more information regarding the 'Montana Ag in Color' drawing contest, contact Montana Farm Bureau Regional Manager, Rikki Swant, 406-231-4422, rikkis@mfbf.org.

Recommended Stories For You

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation