MFBF Summer Conference successful with meetings, tours and fundraisers

BOZEMAN, Montana – Montana Farm Bureau members experienced an extraordinary time at the organization’s 2023 Summer Conference June 5-7 in Bozeman. Excellent advisory committee speakers coupled with legislative awards, fascinating tours and visiting the new Farm Bureau Center west of town made the event especially worthwhile.

Monday started with the Young Farmer and Rancher Committee hosting tours in the Gallatin Valley. The tours included Montana Equine Medical and Surgical Center, Montana Reclaimed Lumber and Montana State University’s Towne’s Harvest Garden. Following the tours, the committee held a meeting where they made plans for the Hoofin’ it for Hunger run slated for September 9 in Dillon, discussed Montana Polaris dealers donating a Ranger to the winner of the Discussion Meet during the MFBF Convention in November, and the YF&R Conference February 9-11 in Billings. The Women’s Leadership Committee met and discussed plans for the MFBF Annual Convention and will again be hosting the photo contest with the theme “Montana Agriculture.”

Matt Rush, Tuesday’s keynote speaker, provided humor along with wisdom in his “Seeds of Greatness” talk. “You need to sow the seeds of greatness first in yourself, then in others and then for the future. Remember, you can always be ‘more gooder.'”

During Tuesday’s lunch program, five legislators received awards. Representative Josh Kassmier, HD 27, Fort Benton, Senator Mike Lang, SD 17, Malta and Representative Ken Walsh, HD 71, Twin Bridges, received the Outstanding Friend of Farm Bureau Award, while Lang and Senators Jeff Welborn, SD 36, Dillon, received the Distinguished Service Golden Plow Award for retiring legislators. Representative Russ Miner, HD 19, Great Falls, received the MFBF 2023 Rookie of the Year Award. Following the awards, Montana Budget Office Director Ryan Osmundson provided a positive look at the state of Montana’s budget.

Nine advisory committees hosted pertinent speakers on a variety of issues from public lands and membership recruitment to equine health, trade, taxes and water.

More than 200 members flocked to the MFB Foundation’s Tuesday evening “Welcome to the Block” Fundraising Dinner and Auction where they toured the Farm Bureau Center, bid on ten MFBF District Baskets and played chicken bingo and other games that raised more than $30,000 for the Foundation.

Wednesday’s activities included the Foundation Golf Scramble at the Bridger Golf Course and tours. The tours traveled to three unique area businesses: the Producer Partnership processing plant, which provides meat from donated animals to the Montana Food Bank Network; the fourth-generation family Skattum Dairy in the Paradise Valley and the creative West Paw pet products in Bozeman.

“Our Summer Conference is always one of the highlights of our year and I enjoy seeing our members and listening to the discussions that arise from the commodity and issue advisory committee meetings,” said MFBF Executive Vice President Scott Kulbeck. “This year’s event was extra-special as our members got to tour their new Montana Farm Bureau Center as we dedicated the building on Tuesday night during the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation dinner.”

-Montana Farm Bureau