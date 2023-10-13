MHSRA Cowboys and Cowgirls to compete at the NILE High School Showcase

Montana High School Rodeo is home to some exceptional athletes that prove themselves beyond the state level and on the national stage. The Northern International Livestock Exposition in Billings, Montana, hosts a high school showcase rodeo which allows the top high school athletes compete alongside the professionals in their events.

High school rodeo includes a few non-standard PRCA events such as goat tying and pole bending, however, the remaining eight events will be featured: bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, team roping, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and breakaway roping.

“Breakaway roping has grown by leaps and bounds,” said the Montana High School Rodeo National Director, Jay Wagner. It’s a new event at the NILE this year as it has gained traction and popularity within the WPRA. Because of this, Wagner has seen an increase in competitiveness from the Montana cowgirls in breakaway.

The future of rodeo has a bright outlook according to Wagner’s observations at the high school level, and the NILE is, “a great opportunity for the kids to showcase their talent,” he added, “they look forward to it and work hard to qualify.”

After the completion of their fall season, the top two athletes (and the top two teams in the team roping) in the standings are invited to compete.

Among these cowboys and cowgirls, is Gentre Coulter, a 16-year-old cowboy from Baker, Montana, and his partner Tate Poppe, 15, of Fallon. They are currently in lead for the team roping standings.

Coulter and Poppe have a history longer than most partners in and out of the rodeo arena. Coulter plays basketball for Baker High School while Poppe plays for their rival school, Plevna High.

“Gentre and I have always had great games against each other,” said Poppe, “and when we played together, lots of symmetry took place.”

Their fathers, Jason Coulter and Jake Poppe, were team roping partners back in their day, and the boys followed in their footsteps.

This was Coulter’s first season of high school rodeo, while he had gone to plenty of jackpots prior and his father wasn’t sure if it was the right route for Gentre, “I got him talked into it and now he’s glad he let me,” said Coulter.

It certainly was a good decision, “I think we’ve been successful because we have lots of passion for the sport,” said Poppe, “and we have roped lots with each other at many places.

The team recently also won the first round of team roping and placed eighth in the average at The Badlands Challenge in Bowman, North Dakota.

A pair of sisters also qualified to compete in the team roping at the NILE rodeo. Sally and Josie Robb of Bozeman, Montana, will be the only female team competing at the rodeo.

Wagner tipped his hat to the cowgirls, “an all-girl team that’s sitting second in the state, it’s pretty impressive,” he said.

Another cowboy who will be seen at the NILE High School Showcase this year is AJ Swenson, a 16-year-old junior from Huntley, Montana.

Swenson will be competing in the tie-down roping at the NILE coming in at the top of the high school standings this year. He is an all-around hand who also competes in steer wrestling and team roping.

Swenson is no stranger to pressure, he’s qualified for the national junior high finals twice, four times to the Vegas Toughest, and six times to the national Little Britches finals.

His favorite thing about MHSRA is the level of competition. The saying “iron sharpens iron,” is one that rings true for him. His consistency and work ethic has brought him to the level he is at today. “I rope off of two finished horses, one or two young horses, and about three client horses every single day,” he said, “then I tie and rope the dummy for one to two hours every night.”

On the other side of the arena, one to watch at the NILE High School Showcase is Caiden Grey of Miles City, Montana. He ended his fall season in the number one spot for the saddle bronc riding, right above Randon Boyce of Browning, Montana.

Caiden also found success at the Badlands Challenge, he won the second round and the average.

Wagner who has taken six kids through high school rodeo has a son, David, currently in junior high. For him, being the national director is an honor as he gets to be a part of their progress and enjoys that he can help give them an opportunity to sharpen and advance their skills.

“We have some pretty outstanding athletes that can compete at the state and national level,” he said, “there’s so many of them that compete, it varies from one weekend to another.”

Gentre Coulter and Tate Poppe catch one quick. Courtesy photo Tate-and-Gentre-85A11305

The top two competitor that will be competing in their events at the NILE High School Showcase are as follows:

Tie-down:

AJ Swenson Pacen Buller

Team Roping:

Tate Poppe and Gentre Coulter Sally Robb and Josie Robb

Steer Wrestling:

Ryder Gaasch Mitch Detton

Saddle Bronc:

Caiden Gray Randon Boyce

Bull Riding

Tahj Wells West Schroeder

Breakaway

Brooke Billingsly Ella Moedl

Barrel Racing:

Olivia Martell Brooke Billingsley

Bareback