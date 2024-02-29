Microchips Identify Racing American Quarter Horses

It’s racing season! Beginning in 2024, AQHA’s method for identifying racehorses changed and all horses that have not been tattooed will need to be microchipped before they can be verified to run at the track.

What you need to know:

Your horse must be verified by an AQHA official identifier before starting in a race.

Before you schedule your horse to be verified by an official AQHA identifier, ensure your horse has been microchipped with an ISO-compliant chip.

AQHA strongly advises having a veterinarian implant the microchip.

Parentage verification is still required, and the AQHA identifier will need the original Certificate of Registration during the identification and verification process.

An AQHA identifier is the only person authorized to verify the horse’s identity for racing purposes once the chip is implanted.

AQHA identifiers will utilize the QHChip application to verify your horse. This is exclusively used by AQHA for the identification and verification process. QHChip has replaced the traditional paper form used for horse identification during tattooing.

If your horse is rejected at the time of identification due to a needed correction, follow the same correction procedures that were used for a tattoo reject.

Once a horse is verified, the AQHA identifier will stamp the papers indicating that it is verified. The records are updated immediately at AQHA and the stamp signals to the track officials that the horse has been verified.

AQHA’s official identification details are transmitted to the Equibase system within 24 hours. Tracks rely on Equibase’s InCompass and TRKMGR for race entry and horse identification in the paddocks.

If your horse isn’t microchipped, AQHA has partnered with Lip Chip LLC as an official sponsor for microchipping technology for AQHA racing. They can refer you to a local veterinarian who can assist in taking care of this crucial first step.

Access frequently asked questions regarding microchip identification in racing American Quarter Horses.

To learn more about American Quarter Horse racing, visit w ww.aqha.com/racing .

Bee Silva | Courtesy image image-52

–AQHA