MidAmerican Energy and MRES discontinue development of Gregory County Pumped Storage Project

MidAmerican Energy and Missouri River Energy Services (MRES) have long histories of safely, economically and reliably serving their customers with the energy they need. Recently, the two companies teamed up to explore the Gregory County Pumped Storage Project (GCPSP) as a way to store the clean energy that is already being generated from MidAmerican’s wind fleet and to supply energy to the grid when it’s needed. While pumped storage technology is proven and the need for energy storage solutions is essential for regional reliability, MidAmerican and MRES have decided not to pursue the project at this time.

MidAmerican and MRES made this decision based on the same due diligence we employ in every project we do. We will continue to evaluate all options – including pumped storage — for reliable, affordable, and resilient energy resources to serve the residents and businesses that rely on us.

For more information, please email the project team, at GregoryCountyInfo@mrenergy.com or submit via our online form at https://www.gregoryhydro.com/#contact .

–Gregory County Pumped Storage Project