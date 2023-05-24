MidAmerican Energy and MRES discontinue development of Gregory County Pumped Storage Project
MidAmerican and MRES made this decision based on the same due diligence we employ in every project we do. We will continue to evaluate all options – including pumped storage — for reliable, affordable, and resilient energy resources to serve the residents and businesses that rely on us.
For more information, please email the project team, at GregoryCountyInfo@mrenergy.com or submit via our online form at https://www.gregoryhydro.com/#contact .
–Gregory County Pumped Storage Project
