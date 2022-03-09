Midwest Dairy Announces Selection of 2022 Nebraska Dairy Ambassadors

The Midwest Dairy Ambassador Program is invested in creating dairy advocates and developing the next generation of leaders. This year’s program selected six college students and two high school students for 2022. New this year is the Junior Dairy Ambassador Program designed for high school junior and senior students, where the original program (Senior) is designed for post-secondary students.

The 2022 Senior Dairy Ambassadors shared details about themselves included below.

•Jenna Albers was raised on a small farm near Randolph, Nebraska. She currently attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she is a freshman. Her major is undeclared with a strong interest in Animal Science or Ag Education.

•Caitlyn Childres is a senior Animal Science major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is originally from the Central Valley of California.

•Whitney Hochstein is currently a senior at Wayne State College majoring in Graphic Design Marketing.

•Abigail Langdon is originally from Clarkson, Nebraska and is a Junior at UNL studying Agricultural Economics.

•Mikayla Martensen is a sophomore Agricultural Education major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Humphrey, Nebraska.

•Jaycie Meggison is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying Agribusiness with an emphasis in Animal Science.

Below is what the 2022 Junior Dairy Ambassadors shared about themselves.

•Kaitlyn Hanson is a senior at Mead High School. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for Animal Science.

•Chancey Hoblyn-Bittner is a 5th generation rancher from Central, Nebraska.

The Dairy Ambassador Program is an educational and leadership opportunity for college students and high school juniors and seniors passionate about dairy. Dairy Ambassadors will have the opportunity to connect with consumers and share dairy’s story while networking with their peers and industry professionals. They will spend a year representing dairy farmers in Nebraska. At the end of their year, Senior Ambassadors are eligible to apply for educational scholarships up to $1,000 and Junior Ambassadors up to $500.

These Dairy Ambassadors engage in communication with consumers at a variety of events. Some of the events that the Dairy Ambassadors have an opportunity to participate in include Ag Literacy Festivals, Nebraska State Dairy Association Convention, Nebraska State Fair, agribusiness tours, and television and radio interviews.

The Nebraska Dairy Ambassador Team was announced during the 2022 Nebraska State Dairy Association Convention. Left to right: Dairy Ambassador Coordinator, Dawn Eckel; Junior Dairy Ambassadors, Kaitlyn Hanson and Chancey Hoblyn-Bittner; and Senior Dairy Ambassadors, Whitney Hochstein, Abigail Langdon, Jenna Albers, and Mikayla Martensen. Senior Dairy Ambassadors unable to attend were Caitlyn Childres and Jaycie Meggison. Dairy Ambassadors

–Midwest Dairy Ambassador Program