MikeRoweWorks Foundation gives SD Scholarships

SIOUX FALLS, SD – For the second year in a row, Build Dakota Scholarship has teamed up with the mikeroweWORKS Foundation to award $50,000 in Finish Strong Scholarships to 10 second-year technical students across South Dakota. Each recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship for tuition, tools, and/or books.

The Finish Strong Scholarship is open to students entering their second year at one of South Dakota’s four technical colleges. The scholarship is funded by the mikeroweWORKS Foundation and matched by the South Dakota Future Fund.

“There is a lot of value in technical education, especially in South Dakota. It’s great to have partners like the mikeroweWORKS Foundation that want to see it succeed,” said Dana Dykhouse, chairman of the Finish Strong board. “There’s so much opportunity out there for students in some of these high-needs fields. We hope our scholarships brings some attention to those opportunities.”

Jennie Best, Assistant Director of Scholarships at Western Dakota Technical College, said the scholarship is a win-win for businesses and students. “There’s a huge need for skilled workers in South Dakota. The Finish Strong Scholarship is just one example of the efforts to address this issue,” said Best. “It’s $5,000. But the difference it makes for these ten students—and the freedom it gives them— is much bigger than that.”

The Finish Strong Scholarship was created after Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the iconic TV series Dirty Jobs and CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, visited South Dakota in the fall of 2018, when he toured several South Dakota technical colleges and businesses.

Scholarship winners:

Daniel Kloss – Southeast Tech

Ian Radach – Lake Area Tech

Jared Ligtenberg – Southeast Tech

Lydia Bunkowske – Lake Area Tech

Malakai Stevens – Western Dakota Tech

Matthew Hansen – Southeast Tech

Joshua Kjenstad – Lake Area Tech

Jorge Tello – Southeast Tech

Austin Wenner – Mitchell Tech

Miguel Vazquez – Southeast Tech

– Finish Strong Scholarship