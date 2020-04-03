Miles City Bucking Horse Sale cancelled

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the 2020 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is cancelled due to COVID-19. It is not a decision that comes easily for the MCBHS Board of Governors. It was made considering the guidelines set by federal, state and local authorities and our concern for the health and welfare of our friends, neighbors, and community. We have been very fortunate in our area of Montana, in that, the presence of the virus is very minimal at this time, and we all need to do what we can to keep it from spreading.

As a community oriented non-profit, the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is proud this would have been the 70th anniversary of Miles City’s “Cowboy Mardi Gras”, and the fact, we are breaking a string of 70 years of a Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is not lost on us. Most of our all-volunteer Board of Governors are owners or employees of Miles City businesses or Miles City based employers, so be sure we are all aware of the economic impact our event has on our local economy. While we understand cancelling the 2020 MCBHS is taking away financial opportunities from multiple Miles City businesses and citizens, we believe the health and safety of everyone is paramount.

We, also, appreciate ALL of the fans of the MCBHS who come to Miles City every year, participating and supporting our event!! Your health is very much on our minds and weighed heavily in our decision to cancel this year’s event.

All 2020 refunds for ticket purchases, sponsors and exhibitors will be processed in a timely manner. All online ticket sales will be refunded to the funding source used to buy them originally.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The entire MCBHS Board of Governors would like to, again, express our sincerest thanks and appreciation to all the sponsors, volunteers, participants and fans who have always stepped up to support us. The fact we had already sold tickets to people in 19 different states and Canada is a tribute to our fanbase.

Thank you for your understanding our difficult decision. We look forward to the seeing you all next year! Remember to “save the date” for the third weekend of May 2021! Until then, stay healthy and take good care!

Questions? Contact us at mcbhs2020@gmail.com

Board of Governors

World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale