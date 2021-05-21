 Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Matched Extreme Bronc Ride | TSLN.com
Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Matched Extreme Bronc Ride

Carrie Stadheim
  

Short go results

1. Dawson Hay, Lunatic From Hell, Burch Rodeo, 90, $5,399

2. Shorty Garrett, Stacked Deck, J Bar J, 89.5, $4,050

3. Cody DeMoss, Hell On Hooves, J Bar , 88.5, $2,700

4. Kolby Wanchuk, Little Muffin, Outlawbuckers Rodeo, 88, $1,350

Brody Cress, Black Tie, Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics, 87.5

Sage Newman, Bath Bubbles, Burch Rodeo, 87

Jacob Kammerer, Lunatic Party, Outlawbuckers Rodeo, 87

Cort Scheer, Rip Cord, Bailey Pro Rodeo, 84.5

Cort Scheer rides Rip Cord from Bailey Pro Rodeo.
Dawson Hay spurs Lunatic from Hell, a Burch bronc.
Brody Cress riding Black Tie from Sankey. Photos by Kristen Schurr Photography

