Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Matched Extreme Bronc Ride
Short go results
1. Dawson Hay, Lunatic From Hell, Burch Rodeo, 90, $5,399
2. Shorty Garrett, Stacked Deck, J Bar J, 89.5, $4,050
3. Cody DeMoss, Hell On Hooves, J Bar , 88.5, $2,700
4. Kolby Wanchuk, Little Muffin, Outlawbuckers Rodeo, 88, $1,350
Brody Cress, Black Tie, Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics, 87.5
Sage Newman, Bath Bubbles, Burch Rodeo, 87
Jacob Kammerer, Lunatic Party, Outlawbuckers Rodeo, 87
Cort Scheer, Rip Cord, Bailey Pro Rodeo, 84.5
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Horse & Rodeo