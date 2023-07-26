Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Nominated for Prestigious Western Horseman Best of Events 2023: A 72-Year Tradition Honoring the Spirit of the West

MILES CITY, MT – The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, a thrilling event that brings together the finest bucking horses, bronc riders, rodeo enthusiasts, country music concerts, Pari-mutual betting, and horse racing from across the United States, has been honored with a nomination for the prestigious Western Horseman Best of Events 2023.

Now in its 72nd year, the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale has become a must-see event for all lovers of the wild west. Miles City Bucking Horse Sale has kept the underlying Western traditions and has added much more to expand the experience, including a $50,000 added Match Bronc Ride that features the best bucking horses and saddle bronc riders in the world, high-energy country music concerts, multiple days of horse racing with Pari-mutual betting, one of the richest wild horse races in the world, along with unending opportunities to purchase and showcase western attire, and of course, the bucking horse sale auction itself.

Western Horseman magazine, a recognized leading authority in the Western way of life, has shared the wisdom of the world’s finest horseman and horsewoman, taken readers to the West’s greatest ranches, and offered unique, behind-the-scenes coverage of rodeos, cowboy gatherings and competitive events. Western Horseman acknowledges events that best embody the spirit of the west in its annual Best of Events award. The nomination of the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is a testament to the event’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the tradition and culture of the west.

The Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is more than just a rodeo or a sale. It’s a place where the spirit of the west comes alive. It’s here that the sense of community thrives, as people from all walks of life come together to celebrate a shared love for the wild, the free, and the untamed.

The nomination for the Western Horseman Best of Events 2023 is a validation of the hard work and dedication that goes into making the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale a success each year. This nomination is a recognition that extends to rodeo contestants, stock contractors, trade show vendors, contract personnel, business owners, event staff, and the people who make Miles City, Montana home.

The celebration of this nomination is a shared one, and we would like to extend our gratitude to everyone who has supported the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale through the years. Your participation and encouragement have been instrumental in shaping this event and making it the destination event it is today.

Visit https://westernhorseman.com/best-of-western-horseman , on August 1, to vote for Miles City Bucking Horse sale. Voting closes on August 20.

To learn more about the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, visit buckinghorsesale.com . Here you can learn about the history of the event, get information about upcoming events, and even purchase tickets online. You can also follow us on all major social media platforms for regular updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the event.

As we move closer to the Western Horseman Best of Events 2023, we invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous nomination. We look forward to welcoming you to our event, where the spirit of the west is alive and vibrant.

–Miles City Bucking Horse Sale