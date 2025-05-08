Miles City to Host Montana Range Days Again in 2025

On June 23rd-25th, Miles City will once again host Montana Range Days, which is the state’s premier rangeland education event. During Montana Range Days, youth and adults of all ages gather to celebrate and learn about the rangelands which cover more than 70% of our state, and the whole family is welcome!

Children as young as age four can participate in outdoor exploration activities designed especially for them. For older students and adults, range professionals teach hands-on workshops in the areas of plant identification, soil science, ecology, and natural resource management. Participants also have the chance to showcase their skills and compete for prizes – everyone from beginners to experts are encouraged to attend!

Local tours are also provided to showcase the diversity of agriculture and natural resources in the area. For 2025, tour locations include Tongue River Winery, Pumpkin Creek Restoration Area, Otium Brewing, and Fort Keogh.

The main event will be held at the Custer County Event Center at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. Registration is $60 per participant (five meals included) and $120 per family group (up to four people, five meals included for each participant); conservation districts may be able to help with registration costs. Tour costs vary. For more details and to register please visit http://www.montanarangedays.org or http://www.facebook.com/montanarangedays .

–Montana Range Days