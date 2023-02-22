Millar Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Brady Williams
Date: Feb. 15, 2023
Location: at the ranch, east of Sturgis, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle
Averages:
123 Angus bulls – $8,150
Absolutely, a great sale! The beautiful new sale barn on the Jon and Breezy Millar ranch was filled to the rafters with very competitive bidders. This was an outstanding set of bulls. This firm produces purebred Angus bulls that have eye appeal, growth, and the ability to sire outstanding females. This family has built a tremendous relationship with their many repeat customers—cattlemen who have purchased bulls here for many years.
Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:
Lot 50: $15,000 to Scott Schaefer, Harrison, Nebraska – Tehama Tahoe B767# x Basin Excitement#
Lot 1: $15,000 to Medicine Rocks Ranch, Baker, Montana – Millars Duke 816 x PAHR Yeti B5
Lot 4: $15,000 to Todd Trask, Wasta, South Dakota – Millars Duke 816 x PAHR Yeti B5
Lot 13: $15,000 to Charles and Rosalie Tennis, Vale, South Dakota – Millars Duke 816 x PAHR Yeti B5
Lot 2: $13,500 to Lone Tree Red Angus, Bison, South Dakota – Millars Duke 816 x Musgrave 316 Stunner
Top Selling Two-year-old Angus Bulls:
Lot 121: $18,000 to Don Hutchison, Wounded Knee, South Dakota – Millars Duke 816 x Tombstone 050#
Lot 128: $9,000 to Dan Balek – SAV Renovation 6822 x CCA Long Distance 264
Lot 123: $8,000 to Dan Balek – B Bar Windy 7 3575 x Tombstone 050#
Lot 127: $8,000 to Allen and Sue Hodgman, Union Center, South Dakota – Basin Rainmaker 4404 x Connealy Capitalist 028#