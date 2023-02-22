Millar Angus Bull Sale

Chad Price, Red Owl, South Dakota, with Glen King, Howes, South Dakota.

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Brady Williams

Date: Feb. 15, 2023

Location: at the ranch, east of Sturgis, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

123 Angus bulls – $8,150

Absolutely, a great sale! The beautiful new sale barn on the Jon and Breezy Millar ranch was filled to the rafters with very competitive bidders. This was an outstanding set of bulls. This firm produces purebred Angus bulls that have eye appeal, growth, and the ability to sire outstanding females. This family has built a tremendous relationship with their many repeat customers—cattlemen who have purchased bulls here for many years.

Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 50: $15,000 to Scott Schaefer, Harrison, Nebraska – Tehama Tahoe B767# x Basin Excitement#

Lot 1: $15,000 to Medicine Rocks Ranch, Baker, Montana – Millars Duke 816 x PAHR Yeti B5

Lot 4: $15,000 to Todd Trask, Wasta, South Dakota – Millars Duke 816 x PAHR Yeti B5

Lot 13: $15,000 to Charles and Rosalie Tennis, Vale, South Dakota – Millars Duke 816 x PAHR Yeti B5

Lot 2: $13,500 to Lone Tree Red Angus, Bison, South Dakota – Millars Duke 816 x Musgrave 316 Stunner

Top Selling Two-year-old Angus Bulls:

Lot 121: $18,000 to Don Hutchison, Wounded Knee, South Dakota – Millars Duke 816 x Tombstone 050#

Lot 128: $9,000 to Dan Balek – SAV Renovation 6822 x CCA Long Distance 264

Lot 123: $8,000 to Dan Balek – B Bar Windy 7 3575 x Tombstone 050#

Lot 127: $8,000 to Allen and Sue Hodgman, Union Center, South Dakota – Basin Rainmaker 4404 x Connealy Capitalist 028#

Cody Weyer, Howes, South Dakota.

