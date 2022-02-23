Millar Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 16, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Sturgis, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

121 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,287

10 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $6,450

Excellent day for Jon and Breezy Millar with family, Ryle and Kobi for their annual bull sale. The weather was great, great rib steak meal and fantastic set of bulls that were very well accepted and rapidly bid on by the large crowd on hand for the sale.

Top selling bull on the day was lot 5, Millars Duke 129, 1/26/21 son of Millars Duke 819 x Vision Unanimous 4412 to Neilsen Angus, Lynch, NE and Arntzen Angus, Hilger, MT at $20,000.

Lot 3, Millars Duke 134, 1/31/21 son of Millars Duke 819 x Musgrave Abiator to CS Angus Ranch, Newell, SD for $13,500.

Lot 1, Millars Duke 122, 1/29/21 son of Millars Duke 819 x Pyramid Capitalist 3004 to Don Hutchison, White River, SD for $12,000.

Lot 26, Millars Renovation 183, 1/15/21 son of SAV Renovation 6822 x Tomstone 050 to Sarpy Creek Angus, Hysham, MT for $10,000.

Lot 106, Millars Dry Valley 153, 2/1/21 son of Connealy Dry Valley x Poss Element 215 to Don Huchison, White River, SD for $10,000.

Don Hutchison got both yearling and two year old bulls at the Millar Angus sale.



Nielsen Angus, Lynch, Nebraska, parterned with Artnzen Angus, Hilger, Montana, on the top Duke son at the Millar Angus sale. Pictured is Grant Nielsen, Nielsen Angus and Jerry Terrill, Beef 360.



Craig and Shelby Weirather, CS Angus, purchased lot 3, Millars Duke 134 for $13,500.

