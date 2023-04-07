Miller Angus Farms Annual Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: March 27, 2023



Location

Watertown SD



Auctioneer

Dustin Carter



Averages

83 Yearling Bulls $5578, 13 Two Year Old Bulls $4827, 2 Donor Cows $17,750, 10 Yearling Heifers $3215, 19 Bred Cows $2758





The Miller Family celebrated 100 years in the Angus business with a tremendous sale on March 27, 2023, at Glacial Lakes Livestock in Watertown, SD. A full house of customers was hand to add the great Miller genetics to their herds. Congratulations on a great sale and being in the Angus business for 100 years.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 37, $18,500, MILLERS HOT COMPANY P119, 2-8-22, son of DEER VALLEY GROWTH FUND X QUEEN EMPRESS H140 OF MAF, to Riley King, Hankinson, ND.

Lot 33, $17,000, MILLERS UNDENIABLE P711, 2-10-22. son of MYERS FAIR N SQUARE M39 X LADY LANE 1393 OF MAF, to Hall Stock Farm Berthold, ND.

Lot 11 $14,500 MILLERS JOHN WAYNE P521, 2-11-22, son of SITZ LOGO 6197 X MISS ANN M369 OF MAF, to Dowell Land & Cattle, NM.

Lot 39 $9,750, MILLERS GROWTH FUND P251, 3-23-22, son of DEER VALLEY GROWTH FUND X ZARA LADY L20 OF MAF, to Larson Ranch, Hamill, SD.

Lot 50 $8,750, MILLERS MARKSMAN P435, 1-13-22, son of SITZ BARRICADE 632F X LASSY PRIDE J134 OF MAF, to Bill Folan, Plankinton, SD.

Lot 1 $8,500, MILLERS KEYSTONE 5032, 1-22-22, son of SITZ LOGO 6197 X SUA TRACTION ETHEL 5032, to Green Mountain Angus, Rygate, MT.

TOP SELLING HEIFER

Lot 117 LADY JANE P612 OF MAF, 3-13-22, daughter of MYERS FAIR N SQUARE M39 X LADY JANE 1393 OF MAF, to David Carrick, Lincoln, CA.

Dustin Carter, Rod Miller and Kody Miller give the opening comments

srMiller

Customers preview the bulls prior to the sale

SRMiller-TSLN-040823

A large crowd was on hand to support Miller Angus Farms

SRMillerSaleRing



