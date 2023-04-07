Miller Angus Farms Annual Bull & Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: March 27, 2023
Location
Watertown SD
Auctioneer
Dustin Carter
Averages
83 Yearling Bulls $5578, 13 Two Year Old Bulls $4827, 2 Donor Cows $17,750, 10 Yearling Heifers $3215, 19 Bred Cows $2758
The Miller Family celebrated 100 years in the Angus business with a tremendous sale on March 27, 2023, at Glacial Lakes Livestock in Watertown, SD. A full house of customers was hand to add the great Miller genetics to their herds. Congratulations on a great sale and being in the Angus business for 100 years.
TOP SELLING BULLS
Lot 37, $18,500, MILLERS HOT COMPANY P119, 2-8-22, son of DEER VALLEY GROWTH FUND X QUEEN EMPRESS H140 OF MAF, to Riley King, Hankinson, ND.
Lot 33, $17,000, MILLERS UNDENIABLE P711, 2-10-22. son of MYERS FAIR N SQUARE M39 X LADY LANE 1393 OF MAF, to Hall Stock Farm Berthold, ND.
Lot 11 $14,500 MILLERS JOHN WAYNE P521, 2-11-22, son of SITZ LOGO 6197 X MISS ANN M369 OF MAF, to Dowell Land & Cattle, NM.
Lot 39 $9,750, MILLERS GROWTH FUND P251, 3-23-22, son of DEER VALLEY GROWTH FUND X ZARA LADY L20 OF MAF, to Larson Ranch, Hamill, SD.
Lot 50 $8,750, MILLERS MARKSMAN P435, 1-13-22, son of SITZ BARRICADE 632F X LASSY PRIDE J134 OF MAF, to Bill Folan, Plankinton, SD.
Lot 1 $8,500, MILLERS KEYSTONE 5032, 1-22-22, son of SITZ LOGO 6197 X SUA TRACTION ETHEL 5032, to Green Mountain Angus, Rygate, MT.
TOP SELLING HEIFER
Lot 117 LADY JANE P612 OF MAF, 3-13-22, daughter of MYERS FAIR N SQUARE M39 X LADY JANE 1393 OF MAF, to David Carrick, Lincoln, CA.