Miller Angus Farms
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: March 29, 2024
Location: Glacial Lakes Livestock, Watertown SD
Auctioneer: Dustin Carter
Averages:
88 Bulls $6452
10 Yearling Heifers $3825
11 Bred Cows $3590
It was a great day for Miller Angus Farms. The Miller Family is 5 generations deep and have been in the Registered Angus business for 101 years. The offering drew a huge crowd to bid and buy on some tremendous cattle that are backed by a customer satisfaction guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale.
Top Selling Bulls
LOT 24 MILLERS THE DUKE R521 ,2-22-23 son of Sitz Spectrum x Miss Ann M369 of MAF to DeGering Livestock Lusk WY for $13,000
LOT 34 MILLERS BRUTUS R683, 2-8-23 son of Brookdale Brutus 390 x Lassie Lou 0366 of MAF to Foxhoven Angus Crofton NE for $12,500
LOT 49 MILLERS RIP R472, 12-26-22 son of EB Rip 2176 x Hi Lassie L414 of MAF to Mike Hanson Wilmont SD for $11,000
LOT 1 MILLERS THEDFORD R717, 3-18-23 son of Hoffman Thedford x KM Princess 026 to Dustin Kalt Warren MN for $10,000
LOT 76 MILLERS WHEELHOUSE R468, 4-2-23 son of SCR Wheelhouse WJM 67J x Zara Lady L31 of MAF to Todd Schaefer Corona SD for $10,000
Top Selling Females
LOT 118 ZARA LADY M49 OF MAF, 2-16-19 daughter of SAV Renown 3439 x Zara Lady G22 of MAF (bred to EB Teddy 02135) to Ty Peterson Rosholt SD for $5,750
LOT 104 MISS BLACKCAPR450 OF MAF, 1-21-23 daughter of SAV Checkmate 8158 x Miss Blackcap J211 of MAF to Katus X7 Ranch Watuga SD for $5,000