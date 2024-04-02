TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: March 29, 2024

Location: Glacial Lakes Livestock, Watertown SD

Auctioneer: Dustin Carter

Averages:

88 Bulls $6452

10 Yearling Heifers $3825

11 Bred Cows $3590



It was a great day for Miller Angus Farms. The Miller Family is 5 generations deep and have been in the Registered Angus business for 101 years. The offering drew a huge crowd to bid and buy on some tremendous cattle that are backed by a customer satisfaction guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale.



Top Selling Bulls

LOT 24 MILLERS THE DUKE R521 ,2-22-23 son of Sitz Spectrum x Miss Ann M369 of MAF to DeGering Livestock Lusk WY for $13,000

LOT 34 MILLERS BRUTUS R683, 2-8-23 son of Brookdale Brutus 390 x Lassie Lou 0366 of MAF to Foxhoven Angus Crofton NE for $12,500

LOT 49 MILLERS RIP R472, 12-26-22 son of EB Rip 2176 x Hi Lassie L414 of MAF to Mike Hanson Wilmont SD for $11,000

LOT 1 MILLERS THEDFORD R717, 3-18-23 son of Hoffman Thedford x KM Princess 026 to Dustin Kalt Warren MN for $10,000

LOT 76 MILLERS WHEELHOUSE R468, 4-2-23 son of SCR Wheelhouse WJM 67J x Zara Lady L31 of MAF to Todd Schaefer Corona SD for $10,000

Top Selling Females

LOT 118 ZARA LADY M49 OF MAF, 2-16-19 daughter of SAV Renown 3439 x Zara Lady G22 of MAF (bred to EB Teddy 02135) to Ty Peterson Rosholt SD for $5,750

LOT 104 MISS BLACKCAPR450 OF MAF, 1-21-23 daughter of SAV Checkmate 8158 x Miss Blackcap J211 of MAF to Katus X7 Ranch Watuga SD for $5,000

