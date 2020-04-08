Miller Angus of Draper Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek
Date of Sale: April 6, 2020
Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Average:
42 Yearling Angus bulls – $,4657
A beautiful day greeted Curt and Casey Miller and their families, as they hosted a good crowd of (mostly) neighbors, who have been with this family for a long time. With the pandemic, the crowd was not large, but the bidders were very active and made for a very snappy sale.
The Miller bulls are bred to have length of body and growth. They are also bred and managed for good dispositions—and they proved that coming through the Presho Sale Ring. The bulls were presented in modest flesh to ensure their feet and legs stay sound, but they still showed a lot of growth and style in the ring.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 921: $8,000 to Gerald and Wanda Mathews, Draper, South Dakota – Hoover No Doubt S129 x BT Heavy Duty 1284
Lot 91: $7,750 to Tim Fauske, Wall, South Dakota – S Whitlock 639 x KR JJD Identity 3411
Lot 943: $7,500 to Kevin Meyers, Draper, South Dakota – KR JJD Identity 3411 x WK Rocky 1052
Lot 92: $7,500 to Gerald and Wanda Mathews, Draper, South Dakota – S Whitlock 639 x KR JJD Identity 3411
Lot 920: $7,500 to Kent Juhnke, Vivian, South Dakota – Hoover No Doubt S129 x BT Heavy Duty 1284
