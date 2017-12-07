Miner County hosts 36th Annual Feeder Calf Show

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A record number of open class and 4-H entries turned out for the Miner County 36th Annual Feeder Calf Show November 24, 2017 at the 4-H Grounds in Howard.

There was a total of 170 open class entries showed by exhibitors who represented counties across South Dakota as well as the states of Colorado, Minnesota and Iowa.

Judge Miles Toenyes of Highland, Illinois evaluated calves, named the top-five individual steers and heifers, 4-H Champions and evaluated the Pen-of-Three event.

36th Annual Miner County Feeder Calf Show Results: 2017 Miner County 4-H Show

British Heifers

Champion British Heifer was awarded to Canyon Kidd, Howard and Reserve Champion British Heifer was awarded to Carter Calmus, Canova.

Class 1: first place, Canyon Kidd, Howard; second place, Carter Calmus, Canova; third place, Katlin Schlim, Carthage; fourth place, Zach Connor, Winfred.

Exotic Heifers

Champion Exotic Heifer was awarded to Carter Klinkhammer, Howard. Klinkhammer also showed the Reserve Champion Exotic Heifer.

Class 2: first place, Carter Klinkhammer, Howard; second place, Carter Klinkhammer, Howard; third place, Maggie Connor, Winfred; fourth place, Maggie Connor, Winfred

Market Heifers

Champion Market Heifer was awarded to Melanie Calmus, Canova and Reserve Champion Market Heifer was awarded to Carter Klinkhammer, Howard.

Class 3: first place, Melanie Calmus, Canova; second place, Carter Klinkhammer, Howard; third place, Riley Genzlinger, Canova and fourth place, Katlin Schlim, Carthage.

British Steers

Champion British Steer was awarded to Zach Jacobson, Howard and Reserve Champion British Steer was awarded to Tate Miller, Winfred.

Class 4: first place, Zach Jacobson, Howard; second place, Tate Miller, Winfred; third place, Logan Schlim, Carthage; fourth place, Ellie Connor, Winfred, fifth place, Tanner Calmus, Canova; and sixth place, Maggie Connor, Winfred.

Exotic Steers

Champion Exotic Steer was awarded to Cody Eich, Howard and Reserve Champion Exotic Steer was awarded to, Lane Miller, Winfred.

Class 5:

first place, Cody Eich, Howard; second place, Cody Eich, Howard; third place, Tanner Calmus, Canova; fourth place, Riley Genzlinger, Canova; and fifth place, Carter Calmus, Canova.

Class 6: first place, Lane Miller, Winfred; second place, Cody Eich, Howard; third place, Riley Genzlinger, Canova; and fourth place, Carter Klinkhammer, Howard.

Overall 4-H Market Champion was awarded to Cody Eich, Howard and overall 4-H Reserve Market Beef was awarded to Lane Miller, Winfred.

2017 Open Class Breeding Show Results

Class 1 Angus Breeding Heifers: first place, Trevor Bergh, Florence; second place, Samantha Podzimek, Mitchell; third place, Cody Larson, White; fourth place, Samantha Podzimek, Mitchell; fifth place, Martina Albrecht, Howard; sixth place, Regan Derksen, Huron; seventh place, Jackson Nordlund, Hartford; and eighth place, Brayden VanDyke, Ruthton, Minnesota.

Class 2 Angus Breeding Heifers: first place, Maria Weber, Lake Benton, Minnesota; second place, Harlee Heim, Wessington Springs; third place, Jacob Sievers, Wolsey; fourth place, Darby Knoll, Platte; fifth place, Raylee Fagerhaug, Wessington Springs; sixth place, Landon Coyle, Orient; and seventh place, Jamin Leonard, Armour.

Class 3 Hereford Breeding Heifers: first place, JC Forman, Ree Heights; second place, Calah Covey, Hamill; third place, Tate Johnson, Centerville; fourth place, Kane Grace, Humboldt; fifth place, Abby Repenning, Mitchell; sixth place, Halle Walsh, DeGraff, Minnesota; seventh place, Tyler Lacek, Canby, Minnesota; eighth place, Jamie Begalka, Castlewood; and ninth place, Molly Myers, Canton.

Class 4 Hereford Breeding Heifers: first place, Kerstynn Heim, Wessington Springs; second place, Matt Weber, Lake Benton, Minnesota; third place, JC Forman, Ree Heights; fourth place, Riley Rasmussen, Elkton; fifth place, Canyon Kidd, Howard; sixth place, Carter Calmus, Canova; seventh place, Trevor Johnson, Centerville; eighth place, Kane Grace, Humboldt; and ninth place, Katlin Schlim, Carthage.

Champion Hereford was awarded to Kerstynn Heim, Wessington Springs and Reserve Hereford was awarded to JC Forman, Ree Heights.

Class 5 Shorthorn Breeding Heifers: first place Riley Johnson, Jackson, Minnesota; second place, Jamie Begalka, Castlewood; third place, Micah Leonard, Armour; and fourth place, Marissa Leonard, Armour.

British Breeding Heifers Top 5: first place, Trevor Bergh, Florence; second place, Samantha Podzimek, Mitchell; third place, Harlee Heim, Wessington Springs; fourth place, Tate Johnson, Centerville; fifth place, JC Forman, Ree Heights.

Class 6 Shorthorn Plus Breeding Heifers: first place, Cutler Michalski, Willow Lake; second place, Chloe Hazel, Beresford; and third place, Carter Klinkhammer, Howard

Class 7 Simmental Breeding Heifers: first place, Sydney Johnson, Wessington; second place, Logan Zemlicka, Wolsey; third place, NaLea Dunsmore, Wessington; fourth place, Raylee Fagerhaug, Wessington Springs; fifth place, Tessa Pederson, Sherman; sixth place, Austin Rose, Chamberlain; seventh place, Kylie Harriman, Parker; and eighth place, Austin Rose, Chamberlain.

Class 8 Foundation Simmental Breeding Heifers: first place, Elizabeth Albrecht, Howard; second place, Sara Weber, Lake Benton, Minnesota; third place, Harlee Heim, Wessington Springs; fourth place, Abby Blagg, Salem; fifth place, Sydney Johnson, Wessington Springs; sixth place, Jacob Sievers, Wolsey; seventh place, Sawyer Naasz, Platte; eighth place, Ryan Blagg, Salem; ninth place, Nicolette Schmidt, Willow Lake; tenth place, Carter Klinkhammer, Howard; and eleventh place, Taylor Harriman, Parker.

Class 9 Maine Anjou Breeding Heifers: first place, Cody Eich, Howard; second place, Tate Bergh, Florence; third place, Brooklyn Hiniker, Pipestone, Minnesota; fourth place, Calah Covey, Hamill; fifth place, Chloe Hazel, Beresford; sixth place, Matthew Bogue, Beresford; and seventh place, Shay Michalski, Willow Lake.

Class 10 MaineTainer Breeding Heifers: first place, Martina Albrecht, Howard; second place, Logan Zemlicka, Wolsey; third place, Ty Bergh, Florence; fourth place, Riley Johnson, Jackson, Minnesota; fifth place, Hannah Heezen, Wessington Springs; sixth place, Bailey DeJong, Kennebec; seventh place, Bella Russell, Mitchell; eighth place, Talen Hazel, Beresford; and ninth place, Trey Struck, Humboldt.

Class 11 Chianina and Chi-Hybrid Breeding Heifers: first place, Allyson Beninga, Sioux Falls; second place, Hilary Albrecht, Howard; third place, Hilary Albrecht, Howard; fourth place, Raylee Fagerhaug, Wessington Springs; fifth place, Luke Knudson, Estherville, Iowa; sixth place, Hannah Heezen, Wessington Springs; seventh place, Marissa Leonard, Armour; and eighth place, Allison Duerre, Bristol.

Class 12 Charolais Breeding Heifers: first place, Landon Coyle, Orient; second place, Logan Zemlicka, Wolsey; and third place, Paton Coyle, Orient.

Class 13 Charolais Composite Breeding Heifers: first place, Paton Coyle, Orient; second place, Raylee Fagerhaug, Wessington Springs; third place, Lane Schoenfeld, Astoria; and fourth place, Maliya Mikkelson, Watertown.

Class 14 Commercial Breeding Heifers: first place, Samantha Podzimek; second place, Kinsley Altena, George, Iowa; third place, Riley Johnson, Jackson, Minnesota; fourth place, Riley Larson, Wessington Springs; fifth place, Emma Noteboom, Burbank; sixth place, Rowdy Scheel, Erwin; and seventh place, Austin Rose, Chamberlain.

Exotic Breeding Heifers Top 5: first place, Allyson Beninga, Sioux Falls; second place, Sydney Johnson, Wessington Springs; third place, Samantha Podzimek, Mitchell; fourth place, Martina Albrecht, Howard; fifth place, Cody Eich, Howard.

Overall Breeding Top 5 Breeding Heifers: first place, Allyson Beninga, Sioux Falls; second place, Sydney Johnson, Wessington Springs; third place, Trevor Bergh, Florence; fourth place, Samantha Podzimek, Mitchell and fifth place, Samantha Podzimek, Mitchell.

Open Class Market Show Results

Class 1 Market Heifers: first place, Riley Larson, Wessington Springs; second place, Jake Knudson, Estherville, Iowa; third place, Greyson Nielson, Arlington; fourth place, Kianna Hazel, Beresford; fifth place, Jake Knudson, Estherville, Iowa; sixth place, Emma Noteboom, Burbank; seventh place, Cody Larson, White; eighth place, Melanie Calmus, Canova; ninth place Brock Russell, Mitchell and tenth place, Michael Kjose, Beresford.

Class 2 Angus Steers: first place, Max Nordlund, Hartford.

Class 3 Hereford Steers: first place, Halle Walsh, DeGraff, Minnesota; second place, Taylor Lacek, Canby, Minnesota; third place, Tyler Rasmussen, Elkton; fourth place, Logan Schlim, Carthage; fifth place, Molly Myers, Canton; sixth place, Richard Sandine, Salem and seventh place, Ray Sandine, Salem.

Class 4 Shorthorn Steers: first place, Addison Haase, Scotland.

Champion Overall British Market Animal was awarded to Addison Haase, Scotland and Reserve British Market Animal was awarded to Halle Walsh, DeGraff, Minnesota.

British Market Beef Top 5: first place, Addison Haase, Scotland; second place, Halle Walsh, DeGraff, Minnesota; third place, Taylor Lacek, Canby, Minnesota; and fourth place, Max Nordlund, Hartford. No fifth place awarded.

Class 5 Shorthorn Plus Steers: first place, Kaitlyn Micheel, Cavour; second place, Trey Struck, Humboldt; third place, Rylee Schroeder, Winner; fourth place, Maggie Demers, Colome and fifth place, Tucker Micheel, Cavour. Class 6 Simmental Steers: first place, Regan Derksen, Huron; second place, Drew Pederson, Sherman; third place, Tucker Micheel, Cavour; fourth place, Dusty Rose, Chamberlain; fifth place, Kylie Harriman, Parker; sixth place, Jacob Sievers, Wolsey and seventh place, Nicolette Schmidt, Willow Lake.

Class 7 Maine Steers: first place, Ty Bergh, Florence; second place, Cody Eich, Howard; third place, Kenzy Beare, Estelline; fourth place, Talli Heim, Wessington Springs; fifth place, Nick Kappenman, Madison; sixth place, Bailey DeJong, Kennebec; seventh place, Brock Russell, Mitchell; eighth place, Mitchell Schmidt, Willow Lake; ninth place, Kasey Michalski, Willow Lake and tenth place, Cutler Michalski, Willow Lake.

Class 8 Chianina Steers: first place, Trevor Bergh, Florence; second place, Kylie Beare, Estelline; third place, Talli Heim, Wessington Springs; fourth place, Allie Kappenman, Madison; fifth place, Talen Hazel, Beresford; sixth place, MaKayla Nelson, Volga; seventh place, Tucker Micheel, Cavour; eighth place, Sam Nibbe, Lake Benton, MN and ninth place, Rustin Schroeder, Winner.

Class 9 Charolais Steers: first place, Bailey DeJong, Kennebec; second place, Rachel Derksen, Huron; third place, Katherine Belau, Mt. Vernon and fourth place, Kylie Harriman, Parker.

Class 10 Limousin Steers: firstplace, Geoff Dunkelberger, Chancellor.

Class 11 Commercial Steers: first place, Brent Nelson, Volga; second place, Mykynna Heim, Wessington Springs; third place, Cody Eich, Howard; fourth place, Cody Eich, Howard; fifth place, Rachel Derksen, Huron; sixth place, Maliya Mikkelson, Watertown; seventh place, Kaitlyn Micheel, Cavour; eighth place, Katherine Belau, Mt. Vernon and ninth place, Rustin Schroeder, Winner.

Class 12 Commercial Steers: first place, Vada Vickland, Longmont, Colorado; second place, Tate Bergh, Florence; third place, Talli Heim, Wessington Springs; fourth place, Bailey DeJong, Kennebec; fifth place, Cody Eich, Howard; sixth place, Brianna Duerre, Bristol; seventh place, Hudson Fouberg, Madison and eighth place, Alex Grace, Hartford.

Top 5 Commercial Steers: first place, Vada Vickland, Longmont, Colorado; second place, Tate Bergh, Florence; third place, Talli Heim, Wessington Springs; fourth place, Brent Nelson, Volga and fifth place, Makynna Heim, Wessington Springs.

Champion Overall Exotic Market Animal was awarded to Vada Vickland, Longmont, Colorado and Reserve Exotic Market Animal was awarded to Tate Bergh, Florence.

Top 5 Exotic Market Animal: first place, Vada Vickland, Longmont, Colorado; second place, Tate Berg, Florence; third place, Ty Bergh, Florence; fourth place, Cody Eich, Howard and fifth place, Talli Heim, Wessington Springs.

Overall Champion Market Animal was awarded to Vada Vickland, Longmont, Colorado and Reserve Market Animal was awarded to Tate Bergh, Florence.

Top 5 Overall Market Animals: first place, Vada Vickland, Longmont, Colorado; second place, Tate Bergh, Florence; third place, Ty Bergh, Florence; fourth place, Cody Eich, Howard and fifth place, Talli Heim, Wessington Springs.

To learn more about South Dakota 4-H and how you can become involved as a member or volunteer, visit http://iGrow.org.

–SDSU Extension