Minert-Simsonson and Feller Ranch Co’s ‘Sandhills Source’ Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2025



Location: Minert-Simonson Sale Facility



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



What a day for the Simonson and Feller Families to host their annual “Sandhills Source” bull sale. The sale facility was packed with reputation cattlemen looking to add high quality yearling angus bulls to their programs. This year’s sale offering was highlighted by a large group of Vermilion Riverside sons. They were well received and earned the spot of the high selling sire group. Congratulations to the Simonsons and Fellers on another great sale.

Averages:

146 Yearling Angus Bulls – $9,979



Top Bulls

Lot 1 – $35,000. JS Riverside M16 ; DOB: 1/18/24 ; Sire: Vermilion Riverside ; MGS: HF Who’s That 7A. Sold to A&B Cattle of Bassett, NE.



Lot 13 – $30,000. Simonson Riverside M98 ; DOB: 1/25/24 ; Sire: Vermilion Riverside ; MGS: HF Who’s That 7A. Sold to Freouf Angus of Ericson, NE.



Lot 11 – $25,000. JS Riverside M23 ; DOB: 1/12/24 ; Sire: Vermilion Riverside ; MGS: Kraye Seedstock DK 768. Sold to Randy Franssen of Amelia, NE.



Lot 25 – $25,000. S Simonson Riverside M124 ; DOB: 1/28/24 ; Sire: Vermilion Riverside ; MGS: TK Steamboat D307. Sold to Randy Franssen of Amelia, NE.



Lot 7 – $21,000. Simonson Riverside M40 ; DOB: 1/17/24 ; Sire: Vermilion Riverside ; MGS: Simonson Johnny Walker. Sold to Chad Ludemann of Springview, NE.

JW Simonson (back right) and Drew Feller (front left) thank everyone for their interest in this year’s offering. 20fdefb7873b-Simonson__25_photo_1





The crowd anxiously waited for the Lot 1 bull. 09df14bc1ea7-Simonson__25_photo_2



