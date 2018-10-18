Miniature Hereford Show
October 18, 2018
Judge: Kirk Stierwalt
Miniature Hereford Grand Champion Female
Animal: DF High Ambition
Sire: DF Cascades Noble King
Exhibitor: Jerry Duval
Hometown: Silverton, OR
Miniature Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: LDR Abundant Joy
Sire: DF Cascades High Caliber
Exhibitor: Beatrice Jensen
Hometown: Polson, MT
Miniature Hereford Grand Champion Male
Animal: DF Cascades Mystic King
Sire: DF Cascades Noble King
Exhibitor: Jerry DuVal
Hometown: Silverton, OR
Miniature Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Male
Animal: SPF Jasper
Sire: DF Cascades Samoset
Exhibitor: Terrie Potter
Hometown: Silverton, OR
–The NILE