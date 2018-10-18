 Miniature Hereford Show | TSLN.com

Miniature Hereford Show

Judge: Kirk Stierwalt

Miniature Hereford Grand Champion Female

Animal: DF High Ambition

Sire: DF Cascades Noble King

Exhibitor: Jerry Duval

Hometown: Silverton, OR

Miniature Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: LDR Abundant Joy

Sire: DF Cascades High Caliber

Exhibitor: Beatrice Jensen

Hometown: Polson, MT

Miniature Hereford Grand Champion Male

Animal: DF Cascades Mystic King

Sire: DF Cascades Noble King

Exhibitor: Jerry DuVal

Hometown: Silverton, OR

Miniature Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Male

Animal: SPF Jasper

Sire: DF Cascades Samoset

Exhibitor: Terrie Potter

Hometown: Silverton, OR

–The NILE