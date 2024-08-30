Minnesota bareback rider Tanner Aus gets key win at Kitsap Stampede

Every split second is a high-stakes decision in the world of bareback riding, where precision and grit define the line between glory and defeat. It’s a sport where every move counts and rides are a test of heart.



Tanner Aus , a 34-year-old cowboy from Granite Falls, Minn., showed the world exactly what that looks like at the 75th Anniversary of the Kitsap (Wash.) Stampede with an 88-point ride on Western Rodeos’ Sumthin Sue.



“I drew a horse this year that looked pretty good and I thought I could probably place on,” Aus said about the horse he drew at the rodeo which concluded Friday night. “Based on the videos I’ve seen; she had a pretty outstanding trip.”



That sense of calm optimism comes from years competing. When rodeo athletes feel good, they perform well. For Aus, there was something special in the air.



“I got warmed up, and I was feeling good,” Aus said. “I climbed into the chutes, and all I was thinking was to look down and spur. It might be the last hole; it might be better than that, but let’s see what happens.”



Once the gate swung open, adrenaline surged through Aus. Sumthin Sue bolted out, and within seconds, Aus knew he had something special beneath him.



“She shortened up and kind of stalled out in one spot and was for four jumps a bareback rider’s dream, so I knew it was going to be pretty good when I felt her do that,” he said.



This victory, however, carries a deeper significance for Aus. Earlier in the season, he faced an unexpected setback.



“I herniated a disc in my neck, and it was giving me some left arm radiculopathy,” Aus revealed. “That’s what the doctor told me, meaning weakness in my riding arm. My riding arm was just soft, and it was hard to make crisp, clean rides.”



Despite the challenges, Aus kept pushing forward, driven by something greater than his love for the sport.



“It’s always a challenge, some days more than others, but my motivation comes from my family. My kids are old enough to remember these days, and they love going to rodeos. My wife, Lonissa, is instrumental to any success because she takes care of our family and wants me to chase my dream,” Aus said.



Aus hasn’t just been focused on his own success; he’s been guiding bareback rider Nick Pelke this season. Pelke, 10 years younger than Aus, has been thriving under his guidance. At the Kitsap Stampede, Pelke had an impressive 87.5-point ride on Big Stone Rodeo’s Stock Broker, placing him just half a point behind Aus.



“He’s a young stud. He’s riding really good, and everything is clicking for him. We are exactly ten years apart in age, so it reminds me of the way I thought and felt when I was his age. That’s a good reminder of why you love it and why we’re out here,” Aus said.



For Aus and Pelke, their goal is always the same: to place in the top two spots, and that’s exactly what they did at the Kitsap Stampede.



“When I watched his ride, I thought for sure that was going to be the rodeo. We’ll have to trade off,” Aus joked. “But that’s how we plan it. Every rodeo we go to is to leave first and second, and that came true for this one.”



Aus is focused on qualifying to compete in the yellow chutes in December at the Wrangler Nationals Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge in Las Vegas with the companionship of his family, Pelke, and good stock to accompany him on this journey.



Other winners at the $223,068 PRCA Playoff Series Rodeo were all-around cowboy Junior Nogueira ($2,100, tie-down roping and team roping); steer wrestler Landris White (3.3 seconds); team ropers Luke Brown /Travis Graves (4.0 seconds); saddle bronc rider Brody Cress (87 points on Big Stone Rodeo Inc’s Lioness); tie-down ropers Paden Bray and Haven Meged (8.2 seconds each); barrel racer Kassie Mowry (16.84 seconds); and Lane Vaughan (86 points on Big Stone Rodeo’s Dirty Dave).

–PRCA