Minnesota Federal Court Denies Packers’ Motion to Dismiss Cattle Antitrust Cases

Last week, the Federal District Court for the District of Minnesota issued an order substantially denying the motion by the nation’s four largest beef packers (Defendants) to dismiss the class-action antitrust lawsuit originally filed in April 2019 by R-CALF USA though its counsels Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, along with Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel LLP.

In today’s ruling, Judge John R. Tunheim found that Plaintiffs (including R-CALF USA) have plausibly plead that Defendants conspired to suppress the price of fed cattle and increase the price of beef.

R-CALF USA’s antitrust action alleges the Big 4 violated the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 by engaging in a price-fixing conspiracy. It also alleges the Big 4 violated the Packers and Stockyards Act as well as the Commodity Exchange Act.

As a result of today’s order, the cattle antitrust case will now proceed to discovery so that Plaintiffs may test their claims. A public version of the order will be available at a later date.

–R-CALF USA